Accord State Chairmen Welcome Olawepo-Hashim as Party’s Presidential Candidate

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Twenty-three state chairmen of the Accord Party have endorsed and formally welcomed the emergence of Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim as the party’s presidential candidate for the 2027 general election, describing his candidacy as a unifying force and a credible platform for national renewal.

In a joint statement, yesterday, the chairmen said their position followed extensive consultations and a collective acceptance of his emergence through the party’s presidential primaries.

They affirmed that his emergence reflected the democratic will of party members and reaffirmed their full support for his candidacy ahead of the 2027 elections, stressing that internal party democracy must be respected by all stakeholders.

The chairmen noted that their position came amid ongoing internal disputes within the Accord Party over differing interpretations of the presidential primary process and its outcome.

According to the communique of the meeting, several other state chairmen who were unable to attend the Abuja gathering also conveyed their endorsement of the position through consultations.

The initiative was spearheaded by the chairmen of the Lagos and Kaduna State chapters of the party and was said to enjoy the support of a majority of members of the National Working Committee.

The forum maintained that Olawepo-Hashim’s emergence represented the legitimate outcome of a democratic process and called on all stakeholders within the party to uphold unity, discipline, and respect for internal democratic structures.

They described him as a unifying figure with the capacity to address Nigeria’s pressing economic and security challenges, citing his ideological grounding, democratic credentials, and long-standing involvement in pro-democracy struggles.

The chairmen further highlighted his $4 trillion economic blueprint, focused on industrialisation, energy expansion, job creation, and the unlocking of stranded national assets as a pathway to national transformation.

They urged party members and supporters to close ranks and rally behind what they described as a credible opportunity for the Accord Party to present a strong, disciplined, and competitive alternative ahead of the 2027 general election.