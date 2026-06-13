Tinubu Moving Governance from Oversight to Foresight, Says Minister

Oghenevwede Ohwovoroile in Abuja

The Minister of State for Industry, John Enoh, has stated that the President Bola Tinubu-led administration is gradually moving governance from oversight to foresight.

Enoh spoke at the investiture of Mrs. Rose Eshiett, as the 11th Chairman of the Abuja Chapter of the Chartered Institute of Directors Nigeria (CIoD), in Abuja.

He said the government was already applying foresight in governance by the decisions taken from day one, and the $1 trillion economy aspiration.

“We live in an uncertain period, both domestic and global environment, where a lot of things are reshaping. If you know you need to change your model, it is the initiative and the foresight of leadership that is going to make the difference in corporate organisations; even in government establishments.

“The present administration led by President Bola Tinubu aspires for a $1 trillion economy, and the decisions that they have taken from day one are reflection of the foresight of the initiative of government.”

In his welcome address, the President and Chairman of the Governing Council CIoD, Otunba Oyebanji, noted that the minister’s presence underscored the growing relevance of the CIoD Nigeria as the foremost institution dedicated to promoting effective leadership, responsible directorship, ethical conduct and sustainable governance across both public and private sectors.

“Leadership is both a privilege and a responsibility; the demand for competent, ethical and visionary directors has never been greater. The CIoD Nigeria must therefore continue to serve as the trusted platform for developing directors who can lead organisations with integrity, foresight and accountability.

“Institutions become great when leaders choose service above self, integrity above convenience and purpose above personal interest. The future of Nigerian organisations, public and private alike will depend significantly on the quality of governance we nurture today.

“Let us therefore continue to work together to build stronger institutions, more effective boards, more accountable leadership and a more prosperous nation,” he said.

Chairman of the occasion, Tony Elumelu, who was represented by the Managing Director and CEO of Transcorp Hotels Plc, Uzor Oshogwe in his remarks said, “Many of us here are leaders in this room and we can all confirm that the expectations placed on directors and business leaders are greater than ever.

“We are expected not only to deliver financial performance but also to create jobs, strengthen institutions and contribute meaningfully to society. This is why the role of the institution like the CIoD is so critical.

“By promoting excellence in directorship, strengthening board competencies and upholding the highest standards of governance, the institute helps build the foundation for economic growth and national development.”

The Chairman CIoD, Abuja chapter, Mrs. Rose Eshiett her three main visions include improved visibility, increased membership and rimproved revenue generation.