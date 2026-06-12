Ken Erics Nominated AMTY Best Artiste of the Year

Renowned Nollywood actor, writer, producer and musician, Ken Erics Ugo, has been nominated for the Best Artiste of the Year award at the upcoming Anambra Man of the Year Award (AMTY), in recognition of his outstanding contributions to Nigeria’s entertainment industry.

The nomination places the celebrated actor among top creative talents considered for honours at this year’s edition of the award, which celebrates excellence, impact and achievements among indigenes of Anambra State.

Ken Erics, whose full name is Ekenedilichukwu Ugochukwu Eric Nwenweh, hails from Enugwu-Ukwu in Anambra State and has built a distinguished career in Nollywood spanning over two decades.

He gained widespread recognition for his breakout role in the 2012 blockbuster The Illiterate, where his performance earned him critical acclaim and positioned him as one of the leading faces in the Nigerian film industry.

Since then, he has featured in several successful productions including Okafor’s Law, Burning Bridges and Trials of Igho, sharing the screen with some of Nollywood’s biggest names.

Beyond acting, Ken Erics is also a trained theatre professional, a writer and a musician. His literary work, including Cell 2, has been adopted in academic settings, while his music projects such as Inozikwa Omee highlight his versatility as a creative artist.

The AMTY Best Artiste nomination adds to his long list of recognitions, further cementing his status as one of Nollywood’s most versatile and influential entertainers.