 ADC PRIMARIES IN KADUNA STATE

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The just concluded ADC primaries in Kaduna were a “sham”. The party was formed and nurtured by a group of selfless Nigerians who are poised to salvage the country. It is sad to note that some new entrants hijacked the party for their own selfish interest. In less than two months, these desperate politicians pushed out the real members who laboured to make the party what it is today.

In Sabon-Gari Local Government where I hail from, out of eleven wards, it was only in six wards direct primaries took place. However, a returning officer who is an academic from reputable University presented his result and declared a candidate with highest scores as the winner. Unfortunately, the results were doctored. One had expected the committee from Abuja to do justice and reverse the flawed elections. It has been reported that this ” kangaroo” primaries were conducted in all the 23 local government of the state. With the manipulation of results in favour of new comers, internal democracy has been subverted, while imposition of unpopular candidates promoted.

The committee from the national body in the name of providing justice to candidates who participated in the primaries left without addressing their grievances. Those who organised the shoddy elections got away with their impunity.

Notwithstanding, I will like to congratulate our ADC Presidential candidate Wazirin Adamawa, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, for being declared the winner and the only candidate that will face the ruling party in 2027 general election.

Jamilu Bello Dogarawa, Kaduna State