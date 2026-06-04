How ESG Practices Enable Responsible Leadership and Sustainable Success

Benson Olayinka Onwusa

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles have become central to building resilient, profitable, and sustainable businesses. For most businesses, this means their ESG efforts begin with a compliance focus, driven by Environmental and Social Impact Assessments (ESIAs), feasibility studies, and regulatory requirements.

While these are important, at Segilola Resources Operating Limited (SROL), we have discovered that the real value of ESG lies in resilience, particularly in how organizations identify, adapt to, and mitigate risk. ESG leadership requires businesses to examine their operations from inception, assess their value chains, and understand the full scope of their impact. This includes evaluating internal and external stakeholders, understanding environmental dependencies, anticipating community responses, and aligning with regulatory expectations.

At SROL, we understood early that sustainability and profitability must work together. As operators of Nigeria’s first large-scale gold mine, we have had to balance environmental responsibility, community impact, operational efficiency, and business growth simultaneously.

From building a strong governance architecture to board-level accountability, it was important to create a system that not only talked about sustainability but also walked the talk of sustainability. Over time, one lesson has become clear: effective ESG leadership is not built on compliance alone. The organisations that truly benefit from ESG are those that make it a core part of their operations and strategy.

Data Is key

One critical component of effective ESG leadership is data. You cannot manage what you do not measure, and you cannot control what you are not accountable for.

Take, for example, our data system at Segilola. By tracking diesel usage, fuel costs, and emissions, we identified opportunities to reduce our environmental impact while improving efficiency. This led us to explore alternative energy options such as CNG and other cleaner energy solutions.

Once businesses begin tracking relevant ESG metrics and using data to guide decisions, they are already reducing risk within the organisation. This not only strengthens operational resilience but also improves investor confidence. Foreign investors are more likely to scale businesses that have demonstrated strong governance, accountability, and risk management systems.

Understand the Environmental Impact of Your Operations and Find Sustainable Ways to Address It

A major part of responsible ESG leadership is understanding materiality and balancing sustainability priorities with profitability. That is where the concept of double materiality comes in, understanding not only how environmental and social issues affect the business, but also, how the business impacts the environment and people around it. Ultimately, every company is trying to balance profit, people, and the planet, and those are the pillars that guide our sustainability approach at SROL.

One practical example is our water management system at SROL. Recognising that water is a major part of our mining operations, our first question was: Are we operating in a water-stressed environment? If yes, how do we mitigate the risks associated with water extraction?

To avoid affecting groundwater levels, we constructed a cofferdam to responsibly manage our water extraction and reduce the risk of contamination or environmental disruption. As operations expanded, we developed a circular water recovery system that recycles water from mining tailings back into the processing plant.

The impact of these measures has been significant. In 2024, we recovered approximately 75% of water from the tailings system, and by 2025, that figure increased to 90%. This has substantially reduced our dependence on freshwater sources and lowered wastewater discharge.

Responsible ESG leadership also extends beyond internal operations into the supply chain. We assess our vendors and procurement systems to ensure we practice sustainable sourcing and avoid creating downstream risks through our partnerships.

Communities Must Be Part of the Process

ESG is essentially about people.

At SROL, we practice what we call “cultural governance”—a stakeholder-engagement approach that gives host communities and traditional leaders a voice in decisions that affect them.

Rather than imposing programmes on communities, we involve them in shaping priorities and designing solutions. Through initiatives like our Livelihood Restoration Programme (LRP), communities actively participate in developing sustainable livelihood opportunities that reflect their actual needs.

This approach creates stronger ownership, better alignment with local realities, and long-term sustainability for the communities themselves.

ESG Buys Good Reputation

The greatest value ESG creates is a good reputation, which you cannot easily quantify. ESG gives companies what is often referred to as a “social license to operate,” and that is an asset money alone cannot buy.

When a company consistently demonstrates responsibility toward its communities, employees, environment, and stakeholders, it builds trust and credibility. Subsequently, that reputation becomes a strategic advantage. It strengthens stakeholder relationships, reduces operational resistance, improves investor confidence, and supports long-term business goals.

In conclusion, compliance is just the floor of ESG. Companies that want to succeed must see ESG as a business strategy, not just a checkbox or a CSR operation. The companies that will lead the future are those that understand sustainability and profitability are deeply intertwined, not competing priorities.

.Benson Olayinka Onwusa, Sustainability Lead at Segilola Resources Operating Limited