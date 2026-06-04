Ecobank Group Shareholders Approve $40m Dividend Payment 

Kayode Tokede

Shareholders of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), yesterday approved all resolutions tabled at its 2026 Annual General Meeting in Lomé, including the approval of a $40million dividend for the 2025 financial year.

The dividend payment is the Group’s first distribution to shareholders since 2022.

The dividend payment of 0.16 US cents per share marks a significant milestone, validating the successful execution of the Group’s Growth, Transformation and Returns (GTR) strategy.

This strategy has focused on reinforcing the Group’s fundamentals, enhancing capital and asset quality, and prioritizing long-term resilience and shareholder value. The full year 2025 ((FY2025) results prove that this disciplined approach is now translating into measurable value for our shareholders.

Speaking at the AGM, Chairman of the Board, Papa Madiaw Ndiaye, said: “Our strong 2025 financial performance has marked the return to dividend payments to our shareholders. This $40 million dividend is a direct reflection of the resilience of our unrivalled pan-African model, institutional maturity and our staff’s skill and discipline.

“This achievement is a good illustration of my absolute confidence in the strength of the Group to continue delivering sustainable growth and value across the continent.”

He added that the Group’s performance demonstrates the benefits of a diversified business model operating across multiple African markets and sectors, allowing Ecobank to capture growth opportunities while maintaining resilience through varying economic cycles.

Chief Executive Officer of Ecobank Group, Jeremy Awori said: “Our shareholders once again strongly reaffirmed their confidence in our GTR strategy.

“Thanks to our deliberate and structured approach to growth, we are bringing value to our shareholders while transforming payments and trade across our 34 markets. Steadily, our pan African model is building the infrastructure that will enable the future of the continent’s financial architecture.”

Approving the full slate of resolutions – covering the audited financial statements, the dividend, and the re-election of Directors and appointment of Mrs. Cathia Lawson Hall as a new Director – shareholders endorsed both the Group’s FY2025 performance and the strategic direction set by the Board and management.

For the year ended 31 December 2025, Ecobank reported record Profit Before Tax of $801 million, up 21 per cent year-on-year, while net revenues increased by 17 per cent to $2.45 billion.

Pre-provision, pre-tax operating profit rose by 29 per cent to $1.265 billion, reflecting strong earnings momentum across the Group’s businesses and regions.

With a capital adequacy ratio of 16.7per cent, approximately 420 basis points above the regulatory threshold, the Group maintained sufficient capital headroom to resume dividend payments.

This financial strength was complemented by a record cost-to-income ratio of 48.3 per cent, reflecting enhanced operational efficiency and a steadfast