  • Saturday, 23rd May, 2026

Tinubu Sweeps Imo APC Presidential Primary, Polls 582,823 Votes

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

President Bola Tinubu, on Saturday, secured a landslide in the Imo APC presidential primary election, polling 582,823 of the 583,653 total votes cast.

Gov. Hope Uzodimma, who declared the result in Owerri, said Tinubu’s opponent, Mr Tunde Osifo, trailed far behind with 103 votes.

Uzodimma said that the figure arrived from all the 305 wards across the 27 Local Government Areas of the state.

He hailed the peaceful exercise, saying, “I will now forward the collated results to the national headquarters in Abuja for onward processing and final declaration.”

He commended the party faithful for displaying high level of maturity and discipline.

Uzodimma urged unregistered supporters to join the party, saying “we want our membership strength to grow into millions so that victory will be assured”.

He said the number of registered party members captured in the official register submitted to INEC stood at 647,231.

He said the figure excluded members, who registered after the submission of the register.

Earlier, the governor, who participated in the direct primary in his Omuma Ward in Oru East LGA, lauded Tinubu’s achievements and policies.

He said that Tinubu deserved a second term, adding that he had laid the foundation for the country’s economic prosperity.

He expressed the optimism that Nigeria would overcome poverty and economic hardship under the current administration. (NAN)

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