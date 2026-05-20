N-Youth League Cup Holds Super 8 Playoff Draw

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Super 8 Play-off draw ceremony of the second edition of the N-Youth League was held yesterday in Abuja.

The draw was attended by the President of the Nigeria Rugby Football Federation (NRFF), Dr Ademola Are, the Chief Operating Officer of Nigeria National League (NNL), the Dr. Ayo Hammed Abdulrahman and former National team goalkeeper, Emmanuel Babayaro.

After the play off draw, Kano Pillars will meet Right2 Win, Mailantarki against Sunshine FC (U-19), Sporting Supreme will play against House of Prayer, while Kwara FA will be up against Pepperest Academy.

The winners will join Plateau United (U-19), Grassrunners Ikenne, Darazo Bauchi and Supreme Kings Abia for the N-Youth League Super 8 National Championship.

Three matches are to be played by each team, while the winners of each group will play the final in Eket, Akwa Ibom State on May 31.

The President N-Youth League, Robinson Adakosa, described the championship as a celebration of vision, development, opportunity and the future of Nigerian football.

He said the Super 8 Championship has become a platform where young talents are discovered and the next generation of stars are groomed for national and international footballs.

“The Super 8 is not about winning trophies. It is about creating opportunities for our players to be seen by scouts, agents, clubs and international football stakeholders. It is about building careers and giving young Nigerians a pathway to greatness through football,” Adakosa said.