*Bournemouth’s 1-1 draw with City gives Gunners four-point edge with one game to end of season

Arsenal’s 22-year wait for the Premier League title is over after rivals Manchester City drew 1-1 at Bournemouth, in what is expected to be Pep Guardiola’s penultimate game in charge.

Tuesday’s result on the south coast leaves Mikel Arteta’s men four points clear of City before the final round of games take place on Sunday, with the Gunners set to lift the trophy at Crystal Palace.

Build-up to this game had been overshadowed by dramatic reports that Guardiola is set to step down as City manager at the end of this season.

He told television broadcasters before the game that speculation over his future had “absolutely zero” impact on preparations, but his side were outplayed and outfought by the brilliant Cherries, who extended their unbeaten run to 17 matches.

Buoyed on by a raucous following at the compact venue, teenager striking sensation Junior Kroupi curled in a sublime finish six minutes before half-time.

Home goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic making a vital save to deny Nico O’Reilly early in the second half and although Erling Haaland scored a late equaliser, the hosts held on.

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola announced he will leave at the end of this season – and this result ensures the Spaniard has helped achieve the magnificent feat of securing European football for next term.