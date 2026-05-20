Berger Paints Leads NGX Rally as Shareholders Eye Dividend Windfall

Kayode Tokede

Berger Paints Nigeria Plc led the gainers’ chart on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) at the weekend after its share price jumped by 55.57 per cent to close at N168.95 from an opening price of N108.60, amid heightened investor demand driven by the company’s strong earnings performance and attractive dividend outlook.

Investor sentiment around the stock strengthened ahead of the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for tomorrow, where shareholders are expected to approve a final dividend of N1.25 per share for the 2025 financial year. Combined with the interim dividend of N0.40 already paid, Berger Paints’ total dividend payout for the year stands at N1.65 per share.

The rally in the stock was further supported by the company’s impressive 2025 financial results, which reflected strong revenue growth, improved profitability, and efficient cost management despite inflationary pressures in the economy.

Berger Paints grew revenue by approximately 20 per cent from N10.83 billion in 2024 to N12.99 billion in 2025, while gross profit rose significantly from N3.84 billion to N5.72 billion. Profit after tax also climbed sharply to N1.57 billion from N610.9 million in the previous year.

The company attributed the performance to stronger sales, improved operational efficiency, better treasury management, stronger finance income, and disciplined cost control measures.

Analysts said the combination of robust earnings growth and dividend expectation triggered renewed buying interest in the stock as investors moved to take positions ahead of the AGM and dividend qualification date.

Berger Paints outperformed other top gainers on the exchange, with SCOA Nigeria Plc gaining 45.92 per cent to close at N33.05, while DAAR Communications Plc rose by 42.41 per cent to N2.25 per share.