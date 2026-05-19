Ned Nwoko Cautions Against Celebrating Okowa’s Victory, Says Only APC NWC Can Announce Results

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Member representing Delta North Senatorial district, Ned Nwoko, has cautioned those celebrating the victory of the former Governor of the state, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

Nwoko, in a statement issued Tuesday by the Media Director of Anioma state creation, Tonnie Oganah, said the results of the election could only be announced by the national headquarters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja.

He noted that all the candidates in the elections have their strongholds and announcing partial results amounts to half truth and half truths are embellished lies capable of misleading the public.

Ogannah said: “Media director of Anioma state creation championed by Senator Ned Nwoko, Chief Barr Tonnie Oganah has cautioned those celebrating the so called victory of their candidate to exercise restraint and caution lest they run fowl of the law as the official and authentic results of the exercise which held on Monday this week can only be announced from the APC national headquarters in Abuja and signed by the chairman of the party as there are no factions in the party.

“Ned Nwoko the statement added symbolises the Anioma dream of identity and economic liberation as he wants Anioma to have three Senators and 9 house of representatives members as opposed to only one Senator and three house of representatives members that it currently has.”

The lawmaker stressed that Anioma people are not stupid or short sighted to abandon their bright future because of mere crumbs and inducement offered by other candidates.

Nwoko said he had been known to be the first top politician in Delta state to openly declare support for President Bola Tinubu and APC long before others joined.

He added that at the appropriate time during elections in January 2027, the entire Anioma nation would say thank you by voting APC all the way.

Nwoko said: “Anioma people don’t want to enter the Guinness book of records for negativity by not supporting Ned Nwoko and President Tinubu both of whom are working to actualise the dream of empowerment for Nigerians generally.

“And the Anioma nation in particular especially as the party is supreme and will consider several factors before officially naming their flag bearer in any elections which has to be someone without any EFCC baggage or criminal matter pending.

“What is more, there has to be clear evidence in the public domain of resignation from a former political party before membership of a new party can be valid under both the electoral law and the APC constitution. Membership of two or more political parties is an offence and no one is above the law.”