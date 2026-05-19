Enugu East Chairmanship Controversy: Setting the Record Straight on the False Marginalisation Claims Against Nike-Uno

Ikechukwu Christian Okoh and Benneth Iloka

An article published on May 15, 2026, in Vanguard by a group alleging political marginalisation in Enugu East Local Government Area accused the Nike-Uno Zone of monopolising political power for nearly three decades. The group, largely drawn from Mbulu-Njodo, Mbulu-Iyiukwu and Ugwogo zones, portrayed themselves as victims of exclusion while accusing Nike-Uno of domination and inequity.

However, available electoral records, political history and documented facts present a different picture. Evidence shows that the zones making the allegations have consistently occupied some of the most influential political positions in Enugu East since the creation of the local government, while Nike-Uno has repeatedly played the role of stabiliser, peace builder and unifier within the Nike Kingdom despite recurring politically charged accusations.

One of the central claims made in the publication was that Mbulu-Njodo, Mbulu-Iyiukwu and Mbulu-Owehe constitute about 75 per cent of the population of Enugu East Local Government Area. However, publicly available electoral data appears to contradict this assertion. According to the 2019 election records sourced from official Situation Room documentation for Enugu State, Enugu East LGA had a total of 188,484 registered voters. (See https://situationroomng.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/ENUGU.pdf).

Wards associated with the zones making the allegations recorded the following voter figures: Mbulu-Iyiukwu Ward, 5,065; Mbulu-Njodo East, 15,414; Mbulu-Njodo West, 27,117; and Ugwogo Nike, 6,440. Combined, these wards accounted for 54,036 registered voters, representing approximately 28.7 per cent of the total electorate rather than the claimed 75 per cent. The remaining wards, largely associated with Nike-Uno, accounted for roughly 71.3 per cent of registered voters.

The implication is serious: the 75% claim was not merely inaccurate; it appears to have been deliberately crafted to manipulate public sympathy and mislead political authorities into believing that a vast majority has been excluded from power. Facts matter. Numbers matter. And the numbers simply do not support the claims being circulated.

The group also alleged that all council chairmen since the creation of Enugu East LGA, spanning nearly 30 years, emerged from Nike-Uno and that they have therefore suffered political exclusion for nearly three decades. But political leadership cannot be examined selectively. A broader assessment of political appointments and elected offices within Enugu East reveals that the zones making the allegations have, in fact, consistently occupied some of the most influential political positions in the local government and beyond.

Commissioner-level representation has remained largely within the Mbulu-Njodo axis throughout the democratic dispensation. Hon. Ment Nomeh served between 1999 and 2003, followed by Hon. Clement Okwor from 2003 to 2015, Hon. Gregory Nnaji from 2015 to 2023, and Hon. Felix Nnamani from 2023 to date. This means that for virtually the entire democratic dispensation, commissioner-level representation remained continuously within the same political bloc now claiming marginalisation. How then does a region that has consistently occupied executive cabinet positions claim political exclusion?

The same pattern is evident in legislative representation. The Enugu East Rural State Constituency has reportedly been represented by Hon. Gabriel Nomeh from 1999 to 2003, Hon. Christopher Ugwu between 2003 and 2011, Hon. Joseph Agbo Ugwumba from 2011 to 2019, Hon. Hillary Ugwu from 2019 to 2023, and Hon. Raymond Ugwu from 2023 to date. This reveals uninterrupted legislative influence by the same political bloc over decades.

In addition, the deputy chairmanship position in Enugu East LGA has reportedly remained with the same axis since 1998. They currently hold the Enugu East Urban House of Assembly seat through Hon. Osita Okoh, who has also been returned by the Governor of Enugu State. They also occupy the Federal House of Representatives seat for Enugu East/Isi-Uzo through Hon. Prof. Paul Sunday Nnamchi (Mbulu-Iyiukwu Zone).

These are not indicators of marginalisation. These are indicators of sustained political relevance and institutional access. The uncomfortable truth is that the Nike-Uno Zone has repeatedly sacrificed political opportunities in the interest of peace and unity within the Nike Kingdom. Historical accounts show that even during the old municipal era, leaders from Nike-Uno supported candidates from Mbulu-Iyiukwu despite strong internal political competition. Rather than exclusion, what the records show is accommodation, compromise and brotherhood from Nike-Uno towards the other zones.

The allegation that there was a binding rotational agreement which Nike-Uno violated is another misleading claim that requires serious clarification. First, those making this allegation have not produced any credible, verifiable and enforceable document showing that Nike-Uno entered into any binding agreement to surrender the chairmanship position on the basis of the rotational arrangement now being claimed. A political claim repeated over time does not automatically become a valid agreement. If such an agreement truly exists, the public deserves to see its content, signatories, scope, legal status and implementation terms.

More importantly, even if Enugu East wishes to discuss political balancing, such balancing cannot honestly be reduced to the office of the local government chairman alone. Equity cannot be selective. Fairness cannot be applied only where one group wants advantage and ignored where that same group already enjoys dominance.

A sincere conversation on power rotation must bring all political offices to the table, including: local government chairman; deputy chairman; commissioner positions; House of Assembly seats; Federal House of Representatives representation; party leadership structures; board appointments; special adviser and assistant positions; other appointive and elective offices connected to Enugu East.

This is where the contradiction becomes obvious. The same zones now alleging marginalisation have, over the years, clearly dominated major legislative and appointive positions linked to Enugu East. They have held commissioner positions, maintained strong influence in the Enugu East Rural House of Assembly seat, occupied deputy chairmanship slots, and currently enjoy other important representations.

Therefore, if there is to be a genuine balancing formula, it must not be designed to take the chairmanship from Nike-Uno while leaving every other strategic position under the firm grip of the same zones crying marginalisation. That would not be equity. That would be a political double standard.

The legislature is particularly important in this discussion. The group making these allegations has had repeated and sustained control of legislative representation, thereby marginalising other sections of Nike in that sphere. Yet, they conveniently avoid discussing legislative rotation because it exposes the imbalance they have benefited from for decades.

If they truly believe in fairness, then the first honest step is to open the entire political structure of Enugu East for review — not just the chairmanship. Political justice cannot mean: “Give us the chairmanship, but do not ask questions about the legislative seats, commissioner positions, deputy chairmanship and other offices we already control.” Such an argument is not a demand for equity; it is an attempt to expand political dominance under the cover of marginalisation.

Nike-Uno cannot be accused of violating an agreement that has not been credibly established. And Nike-Uno cannot be asked to carry the entire burden of political balancing while other zones retain the offices through which they have historically exercised influence over Enugu East.

A fair and honest political settlement must be comprehensive, not selective. It must examine every major office, every zone’s historical access to power, and every pattern of exclusion. On that basis, Nike-Uno stands not as the oppressor being portrayed, but as the zone that has carried the greatest burden of restraint, compromise and political accommodation.

One particularly striking contradiction within the allegations is the inclusion of Mbulu-Owehe in the marginalisation narrative. Observers have pointed out that the same axis recently produced a local government chairman from Amokpo Nike (Hon. Chief Alex Ugwu) who handed over to the immediate past chairman. This makes the attempt to classify Mbulu-Owehe as politically excluded especially difficult to reconcile with recent political realities.

The allegation that Enugu East is sitting on a political “time bomb” appears exaggerated and politically motivated. There is presently no evidence of political collapse, communal breakdown or widespread instability in Enugu East Local Government Area. What exists instead is a recurring pattern where marginalisation narratives suddenly emerge during local government election seasons. The timing of these allegations has therefore raised legitimate concerns among stakeholders who believe the claims are primarily strategic tools for negotiating political advantage.

The truth remains that the Nike Kingdom has largely enjoyed peaceful coexistence, and many fear that continuous propagation of divisive narratives may itself become the actual source of unnecessary tension.

Another major allegation was that political exclusion allegedly translated into developmental neglect. Again, the facts contradict the narrative. Several major institutions and infrastructure within the broader areas linked to the aggrieved zones include: Nike Judicial Division Headquarters, Nigergas Company Limited, Emene, PRODA, ANAMMCO, Coal City University, Godfrey Okoye University, Proposed Federal University of Agriculture, multiple federal and state institutions

These realities hardly support claims of abandonment or governmental neglect. Furthermore, under the administration of Hon. Beloved Dan Obi-Anike, development initiatives have reportedly been distributed across communities without discrimination.

The people of Enugu East deserve truthful conversations rooted in facts, not emotionally charged narratives designed to provoke division. The repeated portrayal of Nike-Uno as oppressors despite decades of political concessions, institutional sacrifice and support for broader Nike interests’ risks undermining the unity that generations laboured to preserve.

If equity is truly the objective, then every political office occupied across decades must be honestly accounted for — not selectively ignored. The facts presented above demonstrate that the zones making the allegations have enjoyed substantial political representation and influence across executive, legislative and administrative structures.

The attempt to erase these realities while branding themselves perpetual victims is unfair, historically inaccurate and politically dangerous. At a time when Enugu East should be consolidating development and strengthening internal harmony, stakeholders are urging all parties to abandon divisive propaganda and embrace unity, fairness and mutual respect.

* Chief Okoh is the President General of Mbuluowehe Nike and President of the Nike-Uno Unity Forum and Dr. Iloka is the Secretary of the Indigenous People of Nike Kingdom and Public Relations Officer of the Nike-Uno Unity Forum