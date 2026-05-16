INEC: 22 Registered Political Parties Have Submitted Membership Registers

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that all the 22 registered political parties have successfully submitted their membership registers to the Commission in compliance with the Electoral Act 2026.

Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Haruna, in a statement issued yesterday said the submission followed the extension granted by the Commission after political parties raised concerns during a meeting on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, regarding the timeline provided in the Revised Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2027 General Election.

He added, “The Commission is pleased to note that all registered parties submitted their registers as of 8th May 2026, two days before the extended deadline.”



Haruna recalled that following a meeting with political parties, the Commission, in a statement issued on the 27th of March 2026, adjusted the deadline for the submission of party registers from 21st April 2026 to 10th May 2026 to align with the provisions of Section 77(4) of the Electoral Act 2026 and the actual dates fixed by political parties for their primaries.

He noted that political parties were accordingly allowed to conduct their primaries within the approved period from 23rd April 2026 to 30th May 2026, while the register of party members was required to be submitted to the Commission not later than 21 days before the conduct of their respective primaries.



Haruna said, “INEC wishes to state that all registered political parties complied with the requirement within the extended timeframe and will subject the submitted registers to the necessary verification processes in line with the law.”

The Commission said it remained committed to the conduct of free, fair, credible and inclusive elections.