ADC Unveils Manifesto, Promises Independent Electoral Body, Zero-impunity Governance

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

One of the leading figures in the opposition coalition within the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and former Director-General of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Mallam Salihu Mohammed Lukman, has unveiled the coalition party’s 12-point policy principles and manifesto ahead of the 2027 general elections, promising sweeping reforms aimed at tackling governance, economic and security challenges facing the country.



Lukman said the manifesto, adopted during the party’s National Convention held on April 14, 2026, was designed to provide Nigerians with a new governance framework anchored on accountability, institutional reforms and citizen-centred policies.

Among the major highlights of the manifesto are commitments to establish an independent electoral management system free from executive interference, promote a zero-impunity state, strengthen fiscal responsibility, ensure value-for-money governance and introduce a living wage system tied to productivity and labour reforms.



In a detailed article released yesterday in Abuja titled, “ADC and New Framework of Electoral Campaign,” Lukman explained that the party’s policy direction was built on three major pillars: ensuring that every government policy directly improves citizens’ welfare; addressing Nigeria’s problems through coordinated institutional reforms rather than ad hoc interventions; and implementing humane economic reforms that would not worsen citizens’ hardship.

He noted that the policy document was produced by a committee chaired by former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, with renowned economist, Prof. Pat Utomi, serving as deputy chairman.

According to Lukman, the manifesto contains comprehensive policy recommendations covering agriculture, economy, energy, environment, mineral resources, foreign policy, governance, health, education, industrialisation, infrastructure, transportation and security.

On agriculture, he said the ADC identified rising production costs, insecurity, climate pressure, weak technology adoption and dependence on imports as major problems undermining food production. To address this, the party pledged to make food security a national security priority through irrigation expansion, mechanised farming, support for smallholder farmers and performance-based budgeting.

In governance, the party promised to strengthen the rule of law, guarantee independent electoral management, improve public sector accountability and enforce transparency in government spending. The manifesto also proposed stronger labour governance, improved wages and fiscal reforms aimed at reducing waste and inefficiency in public administration.

On education, the ADC promised to declare a state of emergency in the sector, expand access to quality education, strengthen workforce development and improve social protection programmes, including disability inclusion and poverty reduction initiatives.

The party also pledged to prioritise preventive healthcare, strengthen primary healthcare centres, expand health insurance coverage, improve disease surveillance and address the shortage of healthcare professionals through improved workforce retention strategies.

On security, Lukman said the ADC proposed a four-level security framework involving local intelligence gathering, state-level prevention, national coordination and regional collaboration. The party also advocated decentralised policing, professionalisation of security agencies, improved border surveillance and stronger accountability mechanisms.

In the economic sector, the ADC promised to move Nigeria away from an oil-dependent and consumption-driven economy towards a production-based system driven by regional value chains in agriculture, manufacturing, logistics and technology.

Lukman said the party rejected what he described as “shock-therapy reforms,” insisting that economic reforms must be gradual, properly sequenced and supported by social protection measures to cushion vulnerable Nigerians.

He added that the ADC leadership was committed to introducing a new campaign framework that would compel elected officials and party candidates to implement the manifesto and remain accountable to Nigerians through measurable performance indicators.

According to him, the party believes Nigerians would support the ADC in 2027 if convinced that its candidates are genuinely committed to delivering on campaign promises and implementing reforms capable of rescuing the country from its current socio-economic challenges.