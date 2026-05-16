Falconets Draw Spain, China for 2026 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in Poland

Nigeria’s U-20 national team, the Falconets, will face Spain, China and tournament debutants, New Caledonia in Group F of the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

This development comes after FIFA conducted the official draw yesterday in Łód, Poland.

The 24-team competition will take place from September 5 to September 27 across four Polish host cities of Łód, Katowice, Sosnowiec and Bielsko-Biała. As Africa’s undisputed powerhouse, the Falconets will hope to make another deep run in one of women’s football’s biggest youth tournaments.

Nigeria qualified for the finals after surviving a tense African qualifying series against Malawi earlier this year. Moses Aduku’s girls secured a 3-2 aggregate victory over the East Africans after winning the first leg 2-0 in Ikenne before suffering a nervy 2-1 defeat in Lilongwe during the return fixture.

The draw has now handed Nigeria one of the most competitive groups in the tournament.

Spain arrived in Poland as one of the favourites to win the title after several years of dominance in women’s youth football. Their technical style, possession-based approach and strong academy structure have made them one of the toughest opponents at age-grade level in recent tournaments.

China also carry significant pedigree into the competition. The Asian side are known for their organisation, tactical discipline and experience on the international stage, while New Caledonia will be one of the tournament’s unknown sides as they prepare for their first-ever appearance at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

The Poland 2026 tournament will also revive some memorable past meetings for the Falconets against both Spain and China.

Nigeria and Spain have faced each other twice previously at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, with both teams recording one victory each.

Their first meeting came during the group stage of the 2016 edition in Papua New Guinea, where the Falconets defeated Spain 2-1. Despite that impressive win, Nigeria narrowly failed to qualify for the knockout stage because of goal difference.

Two years later in France, Spain gained revenge in the quarter-finals. Midfield stars Aitana Bonmatí and Patricia Guijarro scored in a 2-1 victory that ended Nigeria’s hopes of reaching the semi-finals.

The Falconets also have unfinished business against China. Their first clash came at the 2006 tournament in Russia, where the Chinese side claimed a convincing 3-0 group-stage win.

The teams met again at France 2018 in a dramatic encounter that ended 1-1. Nigeria needed a result to progress and eventually got it through a stoppage-time equaliser from Rasheedat Ajibade in the 95th minute. That late goal helped the Falconets advance to the quarter-finals on goal difference ahead of China.

Nigeria remain one of Africa’s most successful teams in the history of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, having finished runners-up twice, in 2010 and 2014. The Falconets have also built a reputation for producing players who later become stars for the senior national team, the Super Falcons.

With the group-stage draw now confirmed, preparations for Poland 2026 are expected to intensify in the coming months as Nigeria plan training camps and international friendly matches before the tournament begins in September.