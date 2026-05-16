Tambuwal Backs Malami-Yabo for Senate, Shifts Focus to Mentoring Young Leaders

.Sees ‘replay of 1979’ as opposition fragments in 2027, describes Peter Obi’s exit as painful but insists ADC still strong

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto and Sunday Ehigiator in Lagos

Former Governor of Sokoto State and Senator representing Sokoto South, Aminu Tambuwal, has formally endorsed Faruk Malami-Yabo as his political successor while announcing his gradual withdrawal from active local political engagements.

Tambuwal also predicted that the 2027 general election may mirror the 1979 presidential contest, amid growing fragmentation within the opposition coalition.

The announcement was made yesterday, during a strategic stakeholders’ meeting in Sokoto attended by party loyalists, community leaders, youth representatives, and political associates.

Tambuwal described Malami-Yabo as “a committed, capable, and visionary leader” with the competence and integrity needed to sustain progressive leadership in Sokoto State and beyond.

He said the endorsement was based on the need to strengthen democratic values and ensure continuity in governance.

According to the former governor, experienced leaders must deliberately create space for emerging voices and fresh ideas in Nigeria’s political space. “Leadership is not about personal ambition alone; it is about continuity, service, and preparing others to carry the torch,” Tambuwal stated.

He expressed full confidence in Malami-Yabo’s ability to provide purposeful leadership and unite the people for greater progress.

Tambuwal added that stepping back from frontline local politics does not mean retirement from public service, but rather a shift toward mentorship, guidance, and nation-building initiatives.

The former governor dismissed claims that his decision was linked to internal crises within the African Democratic Congress (ADC), insisted it was a personal sacrifice aimed at promoting younger politicians.

Speaking during a televised interview, the former Speaker of the House of Representatives said: “I foresee a replay of 1979. Politics is dynamic and the dynamics of today are different from the dynamics of 2023.”

He noted that the emerging political alignments ahead of 2027 could produce a multi-candidate presidential race similar to the Second Republic era when several frontline contenders split votes across the country.

Tambuwal’s comments come amid the exit of key opposition figures, including Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso, from the ADC coalition arrangement.

While admitting Obi’s departure was a setback, Tambuwal maintained that the party remained focused on its mission.

“Losing a member like Peter Obi can be painful, but we are continuing and trudging on,” he said, adding that the exits were based on “personal choices” rather than any crack within the party.

The senator rejected suggestions that his withdrawal from the Senate race was forced by political pressure or internal disagreements.

“There wasn’t any issue. No cracks in the party,” Tambuwal stated. “It is in my desire to continue to promote younger people and enhance leadership recruitment.”

Tambuwal also launched a fresh attack on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), accusing the administration of worsening economic hardship across the country since assuming office in 2015.

“Ask ordinary Nigerians whether their lives have improved under the APC administration from 2015 to date,” he said. “What they have done is rather to impoverish Nigerians.”

The former governor argued that despite claims by the administration that difficult reforms were necessary to rescue the economy, the reality on the streets showed increasing hardship and frustration among citizens.

Tambuwal, however, declined to openly back any presidential aspirant within the ADC ahead of the party’s primaries, saying it was still too early to declare support for any individual.

“I will declare my support when the time comes,” he added.

Malami-Yabo, responding to the endorsement, thanked Tambuwal for the confidence reposed in him.

He described the former governor as “a political mentor, bridge-builder, and symbol of selfless leadership” and pledged to uphold values of inclusiveness, accountability, and people-oriented governance.

Political observers have called the development a significant moment in Sokoto’s political landscape, signaling a generational shift and renewed focus on leadership succession and unity. The event ended with stakeholders urging sustained peace, cooperation, and support for nurturing competent young leaders.

Stakeholders said the move should advance democratic ideals and socio-economic development across the state, as Tambuwal transitions into a mentorship role aimed at empowering young Nigerians to take active part in governance and leadership.