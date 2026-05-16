Cancer Society Mourns Alexx Ekubo, Urges Measures to Check Cancer Scourge 

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Nigerian Cancer Society (NCS) has called for more interventions by government intervention in addressing the increasing burden of cancer among adolescents and young adults in Nigeria.

The organisation joined other Nigerians in mourning the passing of renowned Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, who reportedly died at the age of 40 after battling with advanced metastatic kidney cancer.

A statement signed by National Director of Publicity of NCS, Bashir Mohammed Ranccas, urged well-meaning Nigerians, corporate organisations, development partners, philanthropists, and government institutions to partner with them in combating cancer.

It said that Ekubo was a committed voice for cancer awareness and had actively participated in cancer campaigns where he joined thousands of Nigerians in raising awareness and showing support for cancer patients.

Quoting an official statement shared via his Instagram page by the family of deceased actor, NCS said his passing was a painful reminder that cancer does not only affect older adults, “it is increasingly impacting young people.”

“This underscores the urgent need for more research on cancers affecting young people in Nigeria, improved awareness, early detection, and timely access to treatment.

“The Nigerian Cancer Society calls on well-meaning Nigerians, corporate organisations, development partners, philanthropists, and government institutions to partner with us in combating cancer through awareness creation, screening programs, research, treatment support, and policy advocacy.

“We also call on Nigerian youths to become more intentional about their health by embracing healthy lifestyles, and avoiding harmful habits such as excessive alcohol consumption, smoking, engaging in unprotected sexual behaviour, sharing of sharp instruments, substance abuse, screen for viruses linked to causing cancers such as Hepatitis B and C, Human Papilloma Virus, HIV etc, which can increase long-term health risks.”

NCS said that through the Youth Coalition Against Cancer (YOCAC) which is the youth-led arm of the Nigerian Cancer Society, it has been mobilising young people to become champions of prevention, awareness, and early detection of all types of cancers.