Council of Enugu Town Unions, 583 Communities Endorse Mbah for Second Term

The Enugu State Council of Presidents General has endorsed the Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, for a second term in office, citing what they described as his sterling leadership and uncommon transformations across all sectors of the state.

The Council, which represents 583 autonomous communities that make up the state, also endorsed President Bola Tinubu for re-election, commending him for making more resources available to the states to execute projects that touch the lives of the people, also citing the concession of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport and the embarkation on strategic projects that would transform the economy of the state and the South-east.

They passed the vote of endorsement during a courtesy visit to Mbah at the Government House, Enugu, on Thursday.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of the Association, Chief Arinze Ogbodo, extolled Governor Mbah’s inclusive and grassroots-sensitive administration, noting the administration’s adoption of the 260 political wards as the basis for the distribution of democracy dividends.

Ogbodo cited the construction of 267 Smart Green Schools and 260 Type 2 Primary Healthcare Centres, 260 Farm Estates, improved security through the government’s investment in high-tech infrastructure, revival of moribund assets, and many ongoing and completed road projects opening up rural communities.

“Consequently, the Enugu State Council of Presidents-General of Town Unions, on behalf of the 583 autonomous communities in Enugu State, unanimously adopts you for a second term in office as the Governor of Enugu State in recognition of your outstanding performance, transformational leadership, and unwavering commitment to the development of Enugu State.

“In the same vein, we equally hereby adopt President Bola Tinubu for a second term in office.

“We shall mobilise grassroots support for both your re-election and that of the President through our structured organs from the state level to senatorial zones, Local Government Areas, and communities,” the body declared.

Speaking, Mbah, while thanking the community leaders for their profuse appreciation of his government’s efforts, promised to do even more, noting that more work remained to be done to position Enugu as the number one state in Nigeria and an economic giant.

The governor observed that no single project or programme of the government was a knee-jerk decision, saying that the transformations being witnessed in the education, health, agriculture, transport, tourism, and security sectors, as well as infrastructure, were all interconnected towards growing the state from a $4.4bn to a $30bn economy by 2031.

“What this endorsement has done is that you have imposed further obligations on us. You told us to go and finish this job. You must have observed that what we have done is simply to build the fundamentals, to lay the foundations, and to get ready.

“But even with just building these fundamentals and the foundations, you can see that the profile of Enugu is rising daily. Enugu has become a model of good governance. That is essentially what you have come here this afternoon to endorse.

“This is beyond politics. What you are saying to us this afternoon is that you cannot politicise the future of our children,” he stated.