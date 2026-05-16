Desmond Elliot Apologises to Gbajabiamila, Denies Political Rift





Sunday Ehigiator





Lawmaker representing Surulere Constituency I in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Desmond Elliot, has apologised to the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, amid lingering political tensions linked to the Lagos Assembly leadership crisis.



Elliot, during an appearance on TVC’s Your View yesterday, described Gbajabiamila as his political mentor and appealed for forgiveness if he had offended him in the course of political activities.



The apology followed recent comments by Gbajabiamila, who disclosed that he nearly lost his position as Chief of Staff over allegations linking Elliot to the political turmoil surrounding the Lagos State House of Assembly speakership tussle involving Mudashiru Obasa.



According to Gbajabiamila, President Bola Tinubu had summoned him during the crisis and confronted him with intelligence reports alleging Elliot’s involvement in moves to destabilise the Assembly. The former Speaker said he defended the actor-turned-politician and insisted he was not part of the plot.



Reacting, Elliot maintained that he had no personal issue with Gbajabiamila and reiterated his loyalty to him.



“Our leader is a compassionate leader. Children sometimes err. If I have erred in any way, my leader, I am sorry,” Elliot said while seeking support for his fourth-term ambition in the Assembly.



The Surulere lawmaker also dismissed reports of a feud between both politicians, insisting that their long-standing political relationship remained intact despite recent controversies.