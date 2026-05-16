Alleged N36m Fraud: EFCC Arraigns Social Media Influencer, Blessing CEO in Lagos Court

Wale Igbintade

The Lagos Zonal Directorate 1 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, on Friday, arraigned social media influencer and relationship therapist, Okoro Blessing Nkiruka, popularly known as Blessing CEO, before Justice D.I. Dipeolu of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, over an alleged N36 million fraud.

She was arraigned on a two-count charge bordering on obtaining money by false pretence and stealing, involving the sum of N36,000,000.

At the commencement of proceedings, defence counsel, P.I. Nwafor, told the court that the defendant had already refunded part of the alleged proceeds to the nominal complainant.

“We have an application to make. The defendant approached the nominal complainant and refunded N24 million out of the N36 million,” he said.

He added that discussions were ongoing to resolve the outstanding balance.

“We are asking for a short adjournment to resolve the outstanding balance.

The nominal complainant agreed that if the balance is paid, they can prevail on the EFCC to drop the case,” he said.

However, prosecution counsel, S.I. Suleiman, objected, insisting that the EFCC was not privy to any settlement discussions.

“The complainant here is the Federal Government of Nigeria, and we are here for the arraignment.

We urge that the defendant take her plea, as that is the business of the day,” he said.

In his ruling, Justice Dipeolu held that settlement discussions could continue even while the charge was pending.

“The defence and the nominal complainant can have discussions even during the pendency of the charge. It does not affect the proceedings before the court. The defendant will take her plea,” the judge ruled.

One of the counts stated that the defendant allegedly obtained N36 million from Mrs. Ifeyinwa Nonye Okoye between July 14 and 17, 2024, under the false pretence of leasing a six-bedroom duplex in Lekki, Lagos, which she knew to be false.

Another count alleged that she fraudulently converted the same sum to her personal use, an offence said to be contrary to Section 383 and punishable under Section 390 of the Criminal Code Act.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Following her plea, the prosecution asked the court to fix a trial date and remand her in a correctional facility pending trial.

But defence counsel informed the court that the defendant had only been served with the charge the previous day and that a bail application was being prepared.

He therefore urged the court to remand her in EFCC custody pending the perfection of bail conditions.

Justice Dipeolu granted the request and ordered that she be remanded in EFCC custody.

The case was adjourned till June 5, 2026, for commencement of trial.