Troops Neutralise Five Terrorists, One Foreign Mercenary Fighter, Lose 3 Soldiers In N’East

.Eliminate three in N’West, recover arms in Zamfara operation

.Military says terrorists procure logistics supplies from cameroon

Linus Aleke in Abuja and Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Troops neutralised no fewer than five terrorists and a foreign mercenary fighter during an attack on a military location in the North-east, while three soldiers were killed in the encounter.

Also troops of Sector 2, Joint Task Force North West Operation FANSAN YAMMA recorded operational success as they successfully neutralised three terrorists at Doumbourum Village and recovered arms.

Military authorities also revealed that terrorists operating across Adamawa, Borno, Taraba, and Yobe states procure part of their logistics supplies from neighbouring Cameroon.

According to the military, troops of Operation Hadin Kai on 8 May 2026 intercepted a terrorist logistics convoy along the Banki-Kumshe Road in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State while the convoy was crossing from Cameroon into Nigeria.

The interception reportedly forced the insurgents to flee and abandon their supplies.

In a statement on Friday, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, said items recovered from the convoy included bicycles, jerrycans of fuel, surgical drips, assorted medications, motorcycle parts, phone batteries, food items, and other sundry materials.

“On the same date, troops deployed at Buni Gari in Gujba LGA of Yobe State repelled a large-scale, multi-wave terrorist assault on their camp. After the engagement, troops neutralised five terrorists, including one foreign national and recovered a General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG), an AK-47 rifle, an RPG tube with accompanying bombs, over two thousand rounds of assorted ammunition, and cash. Regrettably, three soldiers paid the supreme price in the encounter.

“On 9 May 2026, surrendered family members of terrorists including adult females and minors from Yaganari village in Bama LGA of Borno State were profiled and processed by troops. On 13 May 2026, following an air interdiction mission around the Mandara Mountains, troops intercepted and rescued six women and children among abductees of Ngoshe community held since the attack on 3 March 2026, reuniting them with their families.”

In another development, the operation carried out by Troops of Sector 2, Joint Task Force North West Operation FANSAN YAMMA was as of ongoing efforts to restore peace and security across the region, targeted areas in Kaura Namoda and Birnin Magaji local government areas.

A statement signed by Lieutenant Colonel Aliyu Danja, Media Information Officer for Joint Task Force North West Operation FANSAN YAMMA described the outcome as a testament to the commitment of the forces.

According to the military, the troops embarked on a fighting patrol in the early hours of Thursday, May 7, 2026. The aim of the mission was to deny terrorists freedom of action within the general area and disrupt their activities.

During the operation, the troops made contact with armed terrorists at Doumbourum Village where “a fierce firefight ensued,” the statement said, noting that the gallant troops overwhelmed the terrorists with superior firepower. The encounter forced the criminals to flee in disarray after suffering significant casualties.

“The continued operational successes being recorded by Joint Task Force North West Operation FANSAN YAMMA remain a clear testament to the unwavering commitment, resilience, and professionalism of the troops in the ongoing fight against terrorism and other criminal activities within the North-west region,” Lt. Col. Danja said.

A cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered from the scene. The items included one AK-47 rifle, one machine gun, one locally fabricated handgun, 7 rifle magazines and a total of 571 rounds of ammunition.

The military confirmed that no casualty was recorded among the troops during the operation. “Importantly, no casualty was recorded among the troops during the operation,” the statement read.

The theatre also called on members of the public to support security agencies with timely and credible information. The statement urged citizens to help enhance ongoing operations aimed at ensuring a safe, secure, and prosperous Zamfara State and the wider North-west region.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Olufemi Oluyede, directed commanders at all levels to sustain operational momentum, prioritise troop welfare, and uphold the highest professional standards in protecting civilians within their areas of operation.

General Oluyede also charged troops to remain steadfast, resilient, and mission-focused in the fight against terrorism and other security threats across the country.

He stressed that the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) would neither waver nor relent in its determination to defeat terrorism, separatist violence, pipeline vandalism, and all forms of criminality threatening the peace, unity, and sovereignty of Nigeria.

The CDS further commended the gallantry, discipline, and professionalism displayed by troops across various theatres of operation during the week.

He acknowledged the sacrifices made by officers and soldiers who lost their lives in service to the nation and extended condolences to their families, friends, and loved ones.

Oluyede reassured Nigerians that the Armed Forces remained committed to the protection of lives, property, and national interest across the country.

He also urged communities to continue supporting security agencies with timely and credible intelligence, noting that community collaboration had contributed significantly to operational successes recorded so far.

The Defence Chief further called on the media to responsibly highlight the sacrifices of troops whose daily efforts help maintain peace and security across the country.

He encouraged Nigerians to remain calm, law-abiding, and hopeful, while reaffirming the commitment of the Defence Headquarters to transparency, operational accountability, and the pursuit of a secure, united, and prosperous Nigeria.