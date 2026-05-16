Police Dismiss, Prosecute Five Officers Over Alleged Armed Robbery, Kidnapping, Other Professional Misconduct

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force has dismissed no fewer than five inspectors following an orderly room trial over allegations of armed robbery, kidnapping, extortion, and other forms of professional misconduct.

Police authorities also disclosed that three inspectors and one corporal attached to Zone 16 Headquarters in Yenagoa, who were implicated in similar crimes, are currently at large.

According to the police, the action is in line with the Inspector-General of Police’s zero-tolerance stance on professional misconduct.

The Inspector General of Police, Mr. Olatunji Disu, had upon assumption of office vowed not to spare any officer found guilty of violating professional ethics and the policing code of conduct.

Announcing the dismissal in a statement yesterday, the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Anthony Placid, said: “The Nigeria Police Force has reaffirmed its commitment to discipline, accountability, and institutional reform with the dismissal, arrest, and prosecution of police personnel found involved in cases of conspiracy, armed robbery, kidnapping, extortion, stealing, and abuse of office in Rivers State and its environs.

“The Force notes that the actions of the affected officers represent a gross betrayal of the ethics, standards, and professional values of the Nigeria Police Force. The leadership of the Force under the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Disu, remains resolute in its determination to identify, expose, and remove criminal elements from within the institution, irrespective of rank or position.

“Investigations into one of the cases uncovered a criminal syndicate involving serving police officers attached to Zone 16 Headquarters, Yenagoa, namely Inspector Ayanniyi Jelili, Inspector Durojaye Francis, and Inspector Olayemi Titus, who allegedly engaged in armed robbery, kidnapping, and extortion while operating illegal patrols within Port Harcourt. The officers reportedly abducted victims during unlawful stop-and-search operations, forcefully gained access to their banking and cryptocurrency applications, and extorted millions of naira from them.”

Placid said investigations led to the arrest of the three officers, while three other accomplices identified as Inspector Awele Ogbogu, Inspector Prosper Aghotor, and Corporal Favour Onwuchekwa remain at large.

He added that exhibits recovered from the suspects included three Toyota Sienna buses allegedly used for the illegal operations, as well as N7,338,800 traced to the criminal activities.

“Findings further revealed that the suspects operated with firearms and had allegedly carried out similar operations against unsuspecting members of the public within Rivers State,” he said.

The police spokesperson further disclosed that another investigation uncovered a separate criminal syndicate involving officers formerly attached to the Department of Operations, Rivers State Command.

The officers — Inspector John Okoi, Inspector Eyibo Asuquo, Inspector Udo Ndipmong, Inspector Bright Nwachukwu, and Inspector Anele Ikechukwu — were accused of engaging in organised acts of kidnapping, extortion, stealing, and official corruption.

According to Placid, the dismissed officers routinely abducted citizens, extorted money through unlawful transfers from victims’ bank and cryptocurrency accounts, and dispossessed them of valuables while operating under the guise of official patrol duties.

“Consequently, the five implicated officers were subjected to orderly room proceedings and dismissed from the Nigeria Police Force, while the case file has been forwarded for prosecution on charges bordering on conspiracy, armed robbery, kidnapping, extortion, official corruption, and related offences,” the statement added.

The police authorities encouraged members of the public to continue reporting cases of police misconduct, abuse of office, extortion, and human rights violations through established complaint channels for prompt investigation and action.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains committed to a professional, transparent, accountable, and service-driven policing system firmly rooted in the rule of law and the protection of citizens’ rights,” the statement concluded.