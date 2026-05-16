Nigeria, Germany Deepen Ties with €65m Development Deal, €300m Credit Facility

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Nigeria and Germany have reinforced their long-standing development and economic partnership with new commitments spanning financial cooperation, private sector investment, skills development, energy transition, agriculture, and digital transformation.

The renewed collaboration was reaffirmed during high-level bilateral engagements and the signing of a Summary of Record in Abuja, where both governments reviewed progress in ongoing programmes and agreed on expanded areas of cooperation aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s reform and development agenda.

Nigeria’s Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, described the partnership as a key milestone in Nigeria–Germany relations, noting that it reflects shared priorities anchored on mutual respect, sustainable development, and inclusive economic growth.

He expressed Nigeria’s appreciation to the Government of Germany, including the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, KfW Development Bank, GIZ, and other implementing partners, for what he described as constructive and forward-looking negotiations.

A major outcome of the engagements is Germany’s commitment of approximately €65 million in new financial and technical cooperation across agreed priority sectors. In addition, both countries discussed a proposed €300 million export credit guarantee framework, designed to mobilize private investment and expand long-term financing for strategic infrastructure and development projects in Nigeria.

Officials from both sides said the financing arrangements are intended not only to provide direct support but also to unlock broader capital flows into key sectors of the Nigerian economy.

The expanded partnership prioritises agricultural transformation, climate and energy transition, skills development, health systems strengthening, and inclusive economic growth.

German institutions and private sector actors including Siemens and SAP played a visible role in the engagement, showcasing ongoing projects in Nigeria. Siemens highlighted its involvement in energy sector skills development and power infrastructure-related initiatives, while SAP presented digital solutions aimed at modernizing tax administration and strengthening Nigeria’s digital governance systems.

The German delegation, led by Africa Director at BMZ, Mr. Philip Knill, also referenced ambitions to support large-scale skills development programmes, including proposals aimed at training up to one million Nigerians in technical, digital, and vocational competencies to enhance productivity and employment outcomes.

Both sides acknowledged Nigeria’s ongoing economic reforms under the Renewed Hope Agenda, including macroeconomic stabilisation efforts, energy sector reforms, healthcare transformation, and initiatives to improve the investment climate and stimulate private sector-led growth.

Knill expressed confidence in Nigeria’s reform trajectory, describing the country as a key partner in Africa with significant potential for industrial expansion, agricultural modernisation, and energy transition.

Nigeria, in turn, reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that all agreed programmes are nationally owned, properly coordinated, and aligned with long-term development frameworks, including the National Development Plan 2026–2030 and Agenda 2050.

As part of the broader engagement, German officials undertook field visits and technical discussions with Nigerian ministries and agencies, including energy infrastructure sites and development programme locations.

They highlighted existing cooperation outcomes, noting that joint Nigeria–Germany programmes have already supported hundreds of thousands of smallholder farmers, improved access to training, and strengthened thousands of small and medium-sized enterprises across the country. These interventions, they said, have contributed to increased incomes and improved productivity in key sectors.

In the energy sector, both sides discussed ongoing efforts to expand generation capacity and improve transmission systems, with Germany expressing readiness to continue supporting Nigeria’s power sector reforms and renewable energy ambitions.

A key feature of the engagement was the emphasis on development cooperation as a catalyst for private sector investment, innovation, and job creation. Officials stressed that future cooperation must go beyond aid, focusing instead on leveraging private capital and building sustainable economic partnerships.

Knill also noted the importance of strengthening economic ties between Europe and Africa in the context of global instability, including conflicts, supply chain disruptions, and climate-related challenges.

Both governments described the agreements not as an endpoint, but as the beginning of deeper implementation-focused cooperation.

German officials emphasised a “signing today, implementation tomorrow” approach, underscoring the importance of translating agreements into measurable development outcomes. Nigeria echoed this position, reaffirming its commitment to ensuring effective coordination and delivery of agreed programmes.

The renewed Nigeria–Germany partnership marks a significant step in strengthening bilateral cooperation across economic, technological, and development sectors. With fresh financing commitments, expanded private sector involvement, and a shared focus on structural reforms and human capital development, both countries say they are positioning the partnership for greater impact in the years ahead.

The engagement is expected to accelerate ongoing programmes and open new pathways for investment, innovation, and sustainable growth across Nigeria’s priority sectors, particularly energy, agriculture, digital economy, and skills development.