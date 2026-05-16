2027: Bala Mohammed, Others Get APM Nomination Forms  

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed and other aspirants under the Allied People’s Movement (APM) have received their expression of interest and nomination forms for the 2027 general elections.

Chairman of APM, Hon. Auwal Isa, yesterday, presented expression of interest and nomination forms to all aspirants of the party for the 2027 general elections.

The forms were presented as a symbol of preparations for other processes that will culminate into screening, clearance and submission to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in line with the 2027 electoral guidelines.

Leading the pack of the aspirants was the Governor Mohammed, who is set to break the jinx as an ex-governor of the state to be elected into the Senate.

Others who received the forms were the two other Senatorial aspirants, House of Representatives as well as State House of Assembly.

It would be recalled that a wider stakeholders meeting of the APM, had agreed on consensus to choose all the candidates particularly, the gubernatorial which was given to Bauchi North Senatorial Zone with the former Commissioner of Finance and Economic Development, Yakubu Adamu, emerging while the current Executive Chairperson of Bauchi LGC and Chairman of ALGON, Mahmud Babamaji emerging the running mate.

One of the aspirants for the ticket, Farouk Mustapha, in a viral video on his Facebook page, gave his consent to the development assuring of his support to whatever the governor decided.

The APM Chairman, expressed satisfaction with the manner the issues were amicably resolved saying that it showed political maturity by all the stakeholders.

He also expressed optimism that with the way he party is gaining acceptance and popularity across the state and the country, it will spring surprises in the 2027 general elections.