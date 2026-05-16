2027: Yahaya Bello’s Growing Influence Rattles Opponents in Kogi Central

Sunday Ehigiator





The people of Kogi State have reiterated their support for the Kogi Central Senatorial bid of former Governor Yahaya Bello, saying his continuous interventions and impacts are unequalled in the history of the state.

According to them, the unity and peace the former governor fostered among tribes and diverse ethnic groups in Kogi during his eight years in office have been sustainable and one that would remain indelible in their hearts.

Some of the critical voices in the Confluence State heaped praises on Bello for his positive influence on the people, recalling how his tenure as governor significantly fostered unity among the state’s diverse ethnic groups, primarily the Ebira, Igala, and Okun, under the “EBIGO” (Ebira, Igala, Okun) concept.

The indigenes said this against the background of the panic mode that has been sent to detractors’ camps, which has made them resort to cloning the cover pages of Nigerian newspapers in their desperation to sell misleading narratives about the former governor.

“Former Governor Yahaya Bello came into power at a very critical time in the annals of Kogi. It was a time the people practised politics of ethnic sentiment, class and religion. It was a time when insecurity held sway in the country and Kogi was not an exemption. But, the moment Governor Bello emerged, he turned things around and united every ethnic group. His EBIGO initiative brought about the “Kogi First” agenda where people start seeing themselves as one and making all efforts to see Kogi grow,” the Country Head, Young Women of Africa, Ms. Idris Asmawu Omeiza said.

Stakeholders in Kogi hailed Bello as a “unifier” and “bridge builder.”

They said he pioneered an inclusive governance approach by appointing individuals to key positions from tribes other than his own (Ebira), a development they said had continued to endear him to the people of the state, adding that no politics of bitterness would be allowed to rob Kogi Central of the right representation.

According to them, Bello still enjoys wide influence in Kogi, owing to his infrastructure spread. They said his administration redistributed developmental projects across all three senatorial districts to ensure equal development and reduce feelings of marginalisation.

Keen political observers also noted that Bello’s name was engraved in the good books of the people the moment he dismantled the long-standing political dominance of a single ethnic group, and allowed for a more balanced power structure, which has been instrumental to the enduring peace and unity in Kogi.

They cited the 2023 governorship election as evidence of Bello’s success in unity, where the Kogi agenda was reportedly prioritised over individual tribal interests.

By strengthening the state’s security apparatus, stakeholders noted that the former governor significantly reduced tribal clashes and ensured a peaceful coexistence among the different communities.

Analysts posited that Bello’s positive impacts, penchant for enthroning peace, and detrabilised candour had been felt beyond Kogi State. They recalled how the former governor intervened and prevented what could have resulted into “war” when some Northern youths had mobilised, ready for reprisals against the South after a clash with some westerners.

In early 2021, Northern traders had banned the sending of food items to the South West. Observers noted that the situation was fast degenerating until Bello intervened and convinced the Northern youths to allow peace to reign.

For Ahmadu Jibril, a lecturer at Ahmadu Bello University, “Yahaya Bello is one of the best things that has happened to Kogi State. He may not be the best of human beings, but he is the best that has happened to Kogi State in the corridors of power.”

Jibril argued that through security, education, infrastructure, and political stability vis-à-vis inter-ethnic cohesion and youth empowerment, Bello built solid bridges that had not only engendered oneness among Kogites but also reduced ethnic bigotry.

“His Excellency, Former Governor Yahaya Bello, happened to be a governor when insecurity was worse. Okene-Lokoja was believed to be a strong hub of insecurity. Surprisingly, in his first term, he was able to crush insecurity in the state. He demolished the strongholds of ISWAP/Boko Haram and ensured that culprits faced the wrath of the law.

“When governors respond when terrorists strike, during Yahaya Bello’s time, war was taken to the strongholds of terrorists, and he crushed them, and ever since, the people of Kogi have been sleeping with their two eyes closed and relating better.

“I can recall vividly that the Defence Headquarters held a press conference, praising Yahaya Bello for making their job easier,” Jibril, a Pharmacist by training, noted.

He disclosed how Bello made “a child of nobody to become somebody”, adding that he touched lives and transformed the fortunes of many residents through his massive job employments, infrastructural projects such as good roads, well-equipped primary, secondary and tertiary hospitals, and universities.

Emphasising on the way Bello restored unity among the people of Kogi, Jibril stated that the former governor achieved this through his non-nepotistic approach.

“One of the best contractors he (Bello) had is an Igala man. There is no way a governor would do that and the people won’t love him. He was the only governor who had the opportunity of appointing about six first-class traditional rulers in Kogi after their demise, and there was no protest by the people in these changes,” he said.

Former Governor Bello has a divine touch of stabilising the social and cultural heritage of the people. A man that is closer to the people, maintained a people-centric leadership approach as a governor, who is intentional about fostering peace and unity in Kogi, respects the traditions and culture of the people, will surely be influential and loved by all,” he said.

“There is no way you can unite the people than by strengthening their heritage. Former Governor Bello has been able to marry people from different ethnic groups. You can see his results in the elections in Kogi State, for you to know how influential he is across the state. He dare to say again that he is loved by so many.”

Jibril said the ruling All Progressives Congress had been recording electoral successes in Kogi, owing to the goodwill of Yahaya Bello.

“The party (APC) was stable and strong when he (Bello) was governor and even till now. He delivered APC for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, he delivered APC for President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The APC had always won all our elections, back to back. Out of three senators, we (Kogi) have two, we have seven House of Representatives; in the Assembly, we have a major majority, and it is a statement that we are on ground and APC has been relatively stabilised.

“Which leader has been able to do this in recent times if not Yahaya Bello? When you have a political party being accepted by all local governments, it means something, and that Yahaya Bello is accepted,” he submitted.

Analysts are of the view that Bello’s enduring public acceptance sinks deeper with the people of Kogi Central, where he hails from.

“If his people in Kogi Central, having realised the impacts of his interventions, can call on him to represent them in the Senate, then no one needs a soothsayer to tell us that he would emerge victorious in the senatorial contest,” a political pundit in Kogi said.

An indigene of Ebiraland, Yusuf Ibrahim, said, “His Excellency, Former Governor Yahaya Bello has given many of us in Kogi Central lifetime opportunities to be great. Aside from his infrastructure, scholarship, job employment, he has given us a voice in Ebira land just like our brothers and sisters in other major ethnic groups. We can never forget this. His senatorial ambition is a done deal.”

ABU lecturer, Jibril, said, “Yahaya Bello will win this election (Kogi Central) before 12 noon.”

According to him, the incumbent Kogi Central senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan “has done well for her people within the confines of her ability but she has her limit.”

Yahaya Bello’s efforts in developing Kogi Central and Kogi at large will speak during election. There is a difference between Khaki and rubber. All are fabrics, but one is better than the other,” he noted.