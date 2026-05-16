Victor Victor Osimhen: Bigger Stage Beckons

Less than a week after inspiring Galatasaray to an unprecedented four straight Turkish league title, the media has been awash as to Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen’s next destination with top European clubs rumoured to be circling. Even Gala’s Vice President, Abdullah Kavukcu is not ruling out the Nigerian jumping ship but claimed the €150 million price tag on him might not be enough afterall to woo the 27-year-old from the RAMS Park. He, however, admitted that the AFCON bronze medallist’s wish would be respected

Last Saturday, Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen inspired Galatasaray to a fourth straight Turkish league title as he scored twice to guide the Yellow-Reds to a 4-2 victory against Antalyaspor in a performance that outlines the former Napoli’s impressive campaign for Gala, with the Nigerian forward now boasting 22 goals and eight assists across all competitions this season.

However, it may be the last season the Rams Park faithful may be seeing the former African Player of the Year in their yellow and red colours as European football super powers are set to price their jewel away.

Meanwhile, Galatasaray’s Vice President, Abdullah Kavukçu has made a bold claim amid rumours regarding a potential summer exit for Osimhen, declaring that he would personally reject a staggering €150 million bid for the Nigerian international.

Amid ongoing transfer speculation linking the prolific striker with a blockbuster move to Barcelona and other European heavyweights, rumours recently circulated that the Turkish giants had officially slapped a €150 million price tag on their prized asset.

When directly questioned about this rumoured valuation by the press, Kavukçu provided a definitive, personal stance on the matter. “Would you sell Osimhen for 150 million euros? As Abdullah Kavukçu, I wouldn’t sell him, but the final decision rests with our president and board of directors.”

A potential record-breaking investment.

The interest from Europe’s elite arrives amid Osimhen’s incredible impact in Istanbul, having just successfully spearheaded Galatasaray to the Süper Lig title, securing the club’s fourth consecutive domestic crown and their historic 26th overall.

This sustained dominance completely vindicates the club’s unprecedented financial gamble from the previous summer. Last summer, Galatasaray shattered the Turkish football transfer record by reaching an agreement to pay Napoli a massive €75 million fee to secure his services on a permanent, four-year contract following his initial loan spell.

Having firmly established himself as the undisputed centrepiece of a historic, title-winning dynasty, extracting the 27-year-old forward from Rams Park presents an incredibly daunting financial challenge for Barcelona or any other prospective suitor.

However, Arsenal’s interest in Osimhen has been confirmed by Galatasaray, with Gunners director, Andrea Berta being told just how much a deal would cost for the striker.

“When you sell him, you also need to find a replacement player. That’s very important,

Kavukcu told HT Spor, via habersarikirmizi.com.

“The Arsenal sporting director came here recently and even he was surprised that we were paying these amounts. Their budget is €800m. We will have a budget of €500m this year.”

“Osimhen will continue. We expect to generate approximately 22 million euros from it,” he added. “The Osimhen transfer has added a lot to us; we have reaped the rewards of our ambition.”

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have reportedly placed Osimhen on their summer shortlist as the club draws closer to appointing Jose Mourinho as their next head coach.

The Spanish giants are preparing for a major rebuild after a turbulent campaign with the Portuguese manager already identifying the Nigerian international as the forward he wants to spearhead his attack.

Mourinho has long admired Osimhen. The pair first crossed paths in Serie A when the striker was at Napoli and Mourinho managed AS Roma. He has previously likened Osimhen to Didier Drogba, the powerful forward he signed during his spell at Chelsea.

Madrid believe Osimhen’s arrival would allow Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr to operate more dangerously in aerial situations, where both are considered most dangerous.

Interestingly, former Super Eagles striker, John Utaka has urged Osimhen to consider leaving Galatasaray this summer amid strong interest from Europe’s biggest clubs, including Real Madrid and Barcelona.

However, Utaka believes the final decision should prioritise Osimhen’s ambitions. “It all depends on the player,” Utaka said on Brila Media’s Breakfast Show ‘No Holds Barred with Ifeanyi Udeze’.

“This is a two-way conversation. I mean, Osimhen needs to talk to the board, and then if the two parties agree, he might carry on. It all depends on if the player wants to leave or stay.

The former Montpellier star was more direct with his personal recommendation, suggesting Osimhen could win even more trophies at one of Europe’s top clubs.

“Personally, I will plead with the player to go. But you also have to look at the football side; is it going to benefit you financially and trophy-wise? If where he is going to allow him to win trophies, then he should go.”

He gave strong backing to a potential move to Real Madrid, especially if Mourinho takes charge.

“100 percent, if I were Osimhen, I will go. Because Mourinho has seen something in him that made him request for Osimhen in the first place.”

Osimhen has enjoyed another fine season for Galatasaray, scoring 22 goals across all competitions, in another league-winning campaign.

Indeed, Galatasaray midfielder Mario Lemina has described Osimhen as the most complete striker he has encountered in his entire career.

According to him, the Super Eagles forward’s relentless pressing, sheer physicality, and tireless work rate distinguish him—often dropping deep to assist in midfield rather than solely focusing on scoring.

“Victor Osimhen is the world’s best striker,” Lemina stated. “He is the most complete striker I’ve seen in my life. He’s a special one.”

Lemina describe Osimhen a “warrior”. “He always wants to win,” he added. It, however, remains to be seen if Osimhen wants to remain a big fish in a small pond or wants to play on the same stage with the big boys.