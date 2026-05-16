Chelle Gets Iwobi’s Boost Ahead of Poland, Portugal Friendlies

Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi has handed a major boost to both Fulham and the Nigeria national team after being cleared to return to action following injury.

Fulham manager, Marco Silva confirmed the Nigerian midfielder has resumed full training and is back in contention for Sunday’s Premier League clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Iwobi had been sidelined with a hamstring injury he sustained during the first half of Fulham’s goalless draw against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The injury forced the former Arsenal F.C. midfielder to miss Fulham’s last three league matches against Aston Villa, Arsenal and Bournemouth.

Speaking during his pre-match press conference, Silva expressed delight over the midfielder’s recovery and highlighted his importance to the team.

“Alex is back in contention for the game,” Silva said. “Last week, he had some training sessions with us. This week, throughout the week, he’s been working with us. It’s been a good week for him.”

The Portuguese tactician also described Iwobi as one of Fulham’s most influential players due to his versatility and quality on the ball.

“He’s a big player for us, definitely,” Marco explained. “He’s a player who’s very versatile, who can play in many different positions. He’s also a player that can add extra quality in the decision making.

“In all aspects of the game he’s a key player for us and he’s shown it again this season. It’s a boost. Definitely, it’s a boost,” he added.

Iwobi’s return will also come as welcome news for Eric Chelle ahead of Nigeria’s upcoming international friendly matches against Portugal and Poland.

Since Chelle took charge of the Super Eagles, Iwobi has remained a key figure in the midfield, providing creativity, composure, and tactical flexibility.

His availability is expected to strengthen Nigeria’s squad considerably as the Super Eagles prepare to test themselves against two top European sides in matches that could also help improve their position in the FIFA rankings.

Okpekpe Road Race Appoints Dr Bojuwoye, Unveils Partners for 11th Edition

The organisers of the Okpekpe International 10km Road Race have announced the appointment of Dr Adebukola Bojuwoye as the head of the medical unit for the 11th edition of the prestigious event, scheduled for Saturday, May 30, in Okpekpe, Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State.

Dr Bojuwoye, a seasoned medical professional with extensive experience in road running events across Nigeria, is expected to bring added value to the race through his expertise.

As medical director, his responsibilities will include overseeing emergency medical response, coordinating first aid stations along the course, ensuring athlete safety, and supervising medical volunteers and paramedics.

His role is critical in safeguarding the health of both elite and recreational runners, as well as spectators.

In addition to unveiling its new medical director, the organisers also announced five corporate partners for the 2026 edition.

The Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN), Petralon Energy, Razzl Drink, Dan Oil, and Carloha Motors have joined as sponsors, reflecting the race’s growing appeal across diverse sectors of the Nigerian economy.

The Okpekpe race, organised by Pamodzi Sports Marketing Company, has steadily risen in prominence since becoming the first road race in Nigeria to earn World Athletics label status in 2015.

It has since advanced to Gold Label Race status, attracting elite athletes from around the world and cementing its reputation as one of Africa’s benchmark road-running competitions.

Edo State, under the leadership of Governor Monday Okpebolo, has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the race, citing its role in promoting tourism, community pride, and international recognition for the region.

Race Director Zack Amodu noted that the new partnerships underscore the event’s stature and its impact beyond sport.

‘We are delighted to welcome DBN, Petralon, Razzl, and Carloha Motors as partners for the 11th edition. Their support, alongside the backing of Edo State, not only strengthens the race but also reinforces its role as a platform for promoting excellence, youth empowerment, and community development,’ Amodu said.

Beyond its sporting significance, the Okpekpe International 10km Road Race has become a catalyst for social, health, and economic benefits.

It encourages fitness and healthy lifestyles, fosters social cohesion by bringing communities together, and generates economic activity through tourism, hospitality, and local commerce.

The event also showcases Edo State’s cultural vibrancy while contributing to Nigeria’s growing reputation in global athletics.

The 11th edition is expected to draw elite athletes, local participants, and international attention, further consolidating Nigeria’s place on the global athletics calendar.