Yilwatda Tells APC Aspirants to Embrace Peaceful Primaries or Face Party Sanctions

• Wike dissociates himself from screening of Rivers aspirants

Olawale Ajimotokan and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, has called on all aspirants seeking elective positions on the platform of the party to conduct themselves with utmost discipline and maturity ahead of the forthcoming party primaries across the country or face sanction.

Yilwatda warned that the leadership of the party will not tolerate any act capable of disrupting the smooth conduct of the primaries.

He said any aspirant or supporter found instigating violence, sponsoring unrest, engaging in anti-party activities, or attempting to undermine the integrity of the process will face severe disciplinary measures, including suspension from the party.

Yilwatda, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Information Strategy, Abimbola Tooki, gave the waning while addressing aspirants, who recently underwent screening exercises conducted by various committees constituted by the party for the 2027 electoral process.

He stressed that the party remained committed to transparent, peaceful, credible, and democratic primaries that would strengthen internal democracy and consolidate citizens’ confidence in the ruling party.

Yilwatda reminded the aspirants that contests of such nature inevitably produced winners and non-winners, stressing that democracy thrives on healthy competition, mutual respect, and acceptance of outcomes.

He said, in the statement, “The APC has painstakingly built a reputation as the most organised and nationally accepted political platform in Nigeria, and no individual ambition would be allowed to override the collective interest of the party and the stability of the nation.

“In every democratic contest, only one person will eventually emerge victorious. What is important is the spirit with which the process is approached. I urge all aspirants to display maturity, patriotism, and good sportsmanship by embracing the outcome of the primaries in the overall interest of the party and our democracy.”

The APC national chairman urged all aspirants to see themselves as ambassadors of the party whose conduct before, during, and after the primaries would reflect the values, discipline, and vision of APC.

He advised them and party stakeholders to align with President Bola Tinubu’s vision and avoid actions or utterances capable of creating division, overheating the polity, or undermining the progress already recorded under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Yilwatda stated, “The Renewed Hope administration is laying a solid foundation for a stronger and more prosperous Nigeria. This is not the time for destructive politics or selfish interests that may put a dent on the remarkable progress that has been achieved.”

Wike Dissociates Self from Screening of Rivers Aspirants

Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, dismissed attempts to associate him with the screening of APC aspirants in Rivers State, insisting that he has no role in the process.

Wike made the denial yesterday during an inspection tour of ongoing infrastructure projects in Abuja ahead of Tinubu’s third anniversary celebration.

“I’m not a member of the APC, so I don’t know what is happening in their screening. Even if they publish the results, why would I comment? I don’t know the reasons they have,” Wike said.

He insisted that he would not speculate on matters outside his political constituency.

“What pertains to me is what I will talk about, not what does not concern me. I’m not a native doctor, neither am I a prophet,” he added.

The minister maintained that the emerging “rainbow coalition” in Rivers State would shape its political strategy by aligning in areas where it commanded electoral strength ahead of the 2027 elections.

He said the political actors involved in the coalition would assess prevailing realities before taking decisions.

“That is the essence of the rainbow coalition in Rivers State. We’ll look at where we have strength, compare notes and vote accordingly,” he said.