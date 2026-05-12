COVID-19 Fraud: Adeleke Deposes Apetu of Ipetumodu After CTC from Ohio Court

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo





Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has approved the deposition of Oba Joseph Oloyede as the Apetumodu of Ipetumodu in Ife North Local Government following his conviction in the United States of America on tax fraud and money laundering charges.

The governor’s decision followed the receipt of the Certified True Copy of the Ohio court judgement, which convicted the monarch.

The Osun State Executive Council had resolved last year that the Ministry of Local Government should write the Ohio court to request for the Certified True Copy of the judgement to form the basis for the government action.

The Council had justified the decision to contact the Ohio court on the ground that governmental decision should not be based on social media reporting alone.

In the Deposition Order signed by the governor on 7th May, 2026, the action was predicated on the need to maintain peace, order and good government as well as preserve the honour and integrity of the royal stool.

The Deposition Order further stated that the fraudulent conduct of Oba Joseph Oloyede as found by the US court and which he pleaded guilty to and his public trial and conviction have brought the institution of Obaship and the stool of Apetumodu of Ipetumodu to disrepute and public odium, hence the resort to deposition.

Oba Joseph Oloyede was sentenced to 56 months imprisonment for the offences of wire fraud, making false tax returns and engaging in monetary transactions in criminally derived property by the United States District Court in the Northern District of Ohio, United States of America on August 26, 2025.

By this deposition, the stool of Apetumodu of Ipetumodu has been declared vacant while necessary process would be put in place to appoint a new Apetumodu of Ipetumodu at the appropriate time.

The governor appealed to sons and daughters of Ipetumodu to remain peaceful and law abiding while the process of entering a new king is being processed.