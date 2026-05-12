ECOWAS Court to Hold Sensitisation Mission, External Court Session in Guinea

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The Economic Community of West African States Community Court of Justice will embark on a sensitisation mission and conduct external court sessions in Conakry, Guinea, from May 13 to 18, 2026, as part of efforts to deepen access to justice and strengthen public awareness of the regional court’s mandate across member states.

The sensitisation mission, scheduled for May 13 and 14, is aimed at educating citizens and key stakeholders on the Court’s jurisdiction, procedures and accessibility, while also fostering closer collaboration with national institutions.

According to the Court, the outreach programme will feature stakeholder engagements, technical sessions, interactive discussions, a forum for lawyers and law students, as well as judicial dialogue between judges of the ECOWAS Court and members of the Guinean judiciary.

The programme will culminate in a legal clinic open to the public, where participants will receive personalised information and guidance on the Court’s operations and procedures.

Expected participants include representatives of government institutions, judicial officers, legal practitioners, academics, civil society organisations, members of the media and the general public.

Following the sensitisation activities, the Court will convene external court sessions from May 15 to 18 in a hybrid format combining physical and virtual proceedings.

During the sittings, the Court is expected to deliver 16 decisions comprising 14 judgments and two rulings, while eight cases will also be heard.

The Court said the initiatives are designed to bring regional justice mechanisms closer to citizens of the Community, enhance understanding of the Court’s role, strengthen cooperation with domestic institutions and promote the rule of law and protection of human rights across West Africa.

The ECOWAS Court reiterated its commitment to ensuring that citizens across the sub-region enjoy greater access to justice and increased awareness of the Court’s role in advancing accountability, transparency and legal integration within the region.