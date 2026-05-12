To Tackle Terrorism, NAF Special Forces Build Capacity in Identifying, Defusing IEDs

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has intensified efforts to strengthen operational capacity in the fight against terrorism through specialised training focused on the identification and defusing of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

As part of this initiative, the NAF Regiment Training Centre Annex (RTCA), Bauchi, in collaboration with the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Bauchi State Command, conducted a specialised training package for trainees of Special Forces Course 13/2026.

The exercise, according to the Service, formed part of coordinated efforts aimed at maintaining operational dominance across increasingly complex security environments.

In a statement posted on its verified social media handles, the NAF said the training was designed to sharpen the situational awareness, force protection capabilities, and operational effectiveness of the trainees to enable them effectively counter explosive threats in contemporary operational environments.

The Service noted that the capacity-building programme was intended to equip personnel with advanced skills and tactical knowledge required to detect, manage, and neutralise explosive threats commonly deployed by terrorists during operations, thereby enhancing the safety of troops and civilians in conflict-prone areas.

It added that the exercise reflected the Nigerian Air Force’s sustained commitment to producing highly skilled and mission-ready special forces personnel capable of executing precision operations across diverse theatres.

Speaking during the exercise, the Commandant of RTCA Bauchi, Squadron Leader Lawrence Akpan, stated that the training aligned with the Centre’s mandate to produce resilient and combat-ready special forces personnel capable of operating effectively in volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous environments.

He emphasised the importance of equipping personnel with the tactical knowledge required to detect, identify, and safely respond to explosive threats during operations.

Squadron Leader Akpan further noted that the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, has continued to prioritise realistic training, operational adaptability, and mission-oriented capacity development to ensure NAF personnel remain decisive, proactive, and dominant in the conduct of counterterrorism and other special operations.

During the practical sessions, trainees were exposed to various forms of IEDs, threat indicators, and safety procedures applicable during combat operations.