NLNG Gets 98 Entries for Nigeria Prize for Creative Arts

A total of 98 entries were received at the close of submissions for the maiden edition of The Nigeria Prize for Creative Arts, which closed on Thursday, a statement by the NLNG has revealed.

The inaugural edition of the prize, which carries a cash award of $20,000, focuses on documentary filmmaking on Nigeria’s story under the theme “Identity,” with Nigerian youths aged 35 and below invited to participate.

The handover of entries, it said, marked a significant milestone in the prize cycle, underscoring the strong interest and enthusiasm the initiative has generated among Nigeria’s vibrant creative community.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, the General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, NLNG, Sophia Horsfall, described the volume and quality of entries as a clear indication of the immense creative potential among young Nigerians and the relevance of the prize in amplifying their voices.

Represented by the Manager, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs, Anne-Marie Palmer-Ikuku, Horsfall said, the remarkable response to the Nigeria Prize for Creative Arts reaffirmed the company’s belief in the power of storytelling as a tool for national development.

“These entries reflect the passion, innovation, and depth of talent within Nigeria’s youth, who are eager to shape narratives that project the country positively to the world,” she said.

Horsfall noted that the prize is designed to inspire a new generation of storytellers to produce compelling documentary films that celebrate Nigeria’s identity, heritage, and resilience, while contributing to global conversations through authentic African perspectives.