  • Monday, 11th May, 2026

NLNG Gets 98 Entries for Nigeria Prize for Creative Arts

Business | 3 seconds ago

A total of 98 entries were received at the close of submissions for the maiden edition of The Nigeria Prize for Creative Arts, which closed on Thursday, a statement by the NLNG has revealed.

The inaugural edition of the prize, which carries a cash award of $20,000, focuses on documentary filmmaking on Nigeria’s story under the theme “Identity,” with Nigerian youths aged 35 and below invited to participate.

The handover of entries, it said, marked a significant milestone in the prize cycle, underscoring the strong interest and enthusiasm the initiative has generated among Nigeria’s vibrant creative community. 

Speaking at the handover ceremony, the General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, NLNG, Sophia Horsfall, described the volume and quality of entries as a clear indication of the immense creative potential among young Nigerians and the relevance of the prize in amplifying their voices. 

Represented by the Manager, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs, Anne-Marie Palmer-Ikuku, Horsfall said, the remarkable response to the Nigeria Prize for Creative Arts reaffirmed the company’s belief in the power of storytelling as a tool for national development. 

“These entries reflect the passion, innovation, and depth of talent within Nigeria’s youth, who are eager to shape narratives that project the country positively to the world,” she said.

Horsfall noted that the prize is designed to inspire a new generation of storytellers to produce compelling documentary films that celebrate Nigeria’s identity, heritage, and resilience, while contributing to global conversations through authentic African perspectives. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.