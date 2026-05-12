NISO Convenes Stakeholders’ Meeting on Ikorodu-Sagamu 132kV Corridor

The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) has reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the integrity of Nigeria’s national grid through decisive stakeholder engagement aimed at addressing operational irregularities on the Ikorodu-Sagamu 132kV double-circuit transmission lines corridor.

Speaking at a meeting with ‘Eligible Customers’ and key electricity industry stakeholders held in Lagos, the Chief Executive Officer of NISO, Bello Mohammed, described the engagement as a critical intervention to address serious concerns relating to offtake indiscipline, metering irregularities, and energy accountability gaps identified along the corridor.

The meeting, a statement in Abuja said, brought together representatives of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Distribution Companies (Discos), Eligible Customers, Generation Companies (Gencos), and other strategic industry participants. According to Mohammed, the identified anomalies go beyond isolated operational breaches and constitute system-wide risks with direct implications for grid stability, operational reliability, and electricity market integrity. He stated that the meeting was convened to present factual findings from investigations conducted by the System Operator (SO) and relevant stakeholders, establish a common understanding of the scale and implications of the anomalies identified, and reaffirm all applicable regulatory and technical obligations under the Electricity Act 2023.