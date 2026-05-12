LG Introduces xboom Speakers, Premium Soundbars to Nigeria

LG Electronics has introduced its xboom speakers and premium soundbars, targeting consumers seeking smarter and high-performance sound solutions.

The company disclosed this in a statement yesterday, adding that the move reflects its commitment to intelligent sound innovation and strengthening its presence in Nigeria’s growing audio segment, driven by increasing demand for quality entertainment experiences.

According to LG Electronics, Nigeria’s audio and home entertainment market continues to grow steadily due to a youthful population, rapid urbanisation, rising streaming culture, and strong interest in music, sports, and social entertainment.

It said industry trends show that consumers are increasingly prioritising sound clarity, smart features, and durability alongside powerful output, and that its audio portfolio has been designed to meet these changing demands through products that combine advanced technology with user convenience.

Speaking on the development, General Manager, Audio Division, LG Electronics, Choongbae Seok, said the company remains focused on delivering accessible and reliable audio experiences for Nigerian households.

“At LG, we recognise that sound plays a powerful role in how people connect, celebrate, and experience entertainment,” he said.

He added that Nigeria remains a dynamic market and that LG’s xboom speakers and soundbars were designed to align with modern consumer lifestyles while raising standards in audio performance.

He noted that the xboom range was built to suit diverse consumer needs, from compact portable speakers for outdoor use to high-output models suitable for large gatherings. The products also feature long battery life, portability, and durability tailored to Nigerian users.

Industry observers say brands that combine quality sound performance, intuitive technology, and reliable after-sales support are better positioned to attract consumers in Nigeria’s competitive and value-conscious market.