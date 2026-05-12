Shareholders Commend Custodian Investment Board, Management on 2025FY Performance

Kayode Tokede

The Shareholders of Custodian Investment Plc have commended the board and management of the company for its impressive financial performance and strong returns on investment.

The commendation came during the company’s virtual Annual General Meeting held over the weekend in Lagos.

Addressing shareholders at the meeting, Chairman of the company, Dr. (Mrs.) Omobola Johnson said Custodian Investment Plc demonstrated the strength of its integrated financial services structure in 2025 by leveraging synergies across its insurance, pensions, trusteeship, and real estate businesses.

“In 2025, Custodian Investment Plc demonstrated the strength of its integrated financial services structure, leveraging synergies across its insurance, pensions, trusteeship, and real estate businesses to drive operational efficiency and enhance competitiveness,” she said.

According to her, the Group’s commitment to prudent risk management, innovation, and customer-centricity enabled it to navigate market volatility effectively while expanding its presence in key growth sectors of the economy.

Johnson stated that during the review period, the company intensified efforts to improve operational excellence, optimise capital allocation, and invest in technology-driven solutions aimed at supporting long-term value creation.

She added that the dedication of employees, as well as the continued loyalty of clients and shareholders, contributed to the Group’s stronger performance and reinforced its position as one of Nigeria’s leading investment holding companies.

Custodian Investment reported strong financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025. The Group recorded total revenue of N225 billion, compared with N152.01 billion in 2024, representing a 48 percent increase.

Further analysis of the results showed that profit before tax rose to N77 billion from N62 billion recorded in 2024, representing an increase of 24 per cent, while profit after tax increased by 22 percent to N68 billion.

Shareholders at the meeting also approved a total dividend of N2.75 per 50 kobo share.

Speaking on the outlook for the company, Johnson said, despite global and domestic economic uncertainties, the Group entered the new financial year from a position of strength, supported by a resilient balance sheet, a diversified business model, disciplined leadership, and a clear strategic direction.

She expressed confidence in the Group’s ability to sustain growth, improve shareholder returns, and deepen its contribution to the Nigerian economy.

According to her, the company will continue to focus on expanding market penetration across key segments, improving operational efficiency through technology and process optimisation, strengthening risk management and governance frameworks, as well as enhancing digital capabilities to improve customer experience and support sustainable growth to meet regulatory expectations.