Optimus Bank: Driving Growth with Innovation, Strong Foundations

Since its launch in Nigeria’s banking landscape, Optimus Bank has stood out for its innovation, resilience, and customer-focused banking solutions. Built on strong corporate foundations and driven by technology, the bank continues to expand its footprint across key sectors of the economy, writes Omolabake Fasogbon

In a banking industry reshaped by tighter regulation, capital requirements, and heightened competition, Optimus Bank Limited has emerged as one of the standout performers following its success in the Central Bank of Nigeria’s recent recapitalization exercise.

The bank’s ability to not only meet the N200 billion capital threshold for national banks but also deliver impressive full-year 2025 financial results underscores a business model built on discipline, innovation, and strategic clarity.

With a digital-first approach, expanding customer base, and a strong focus on financial inclusion, Optimus Bank is positioning itself as a modern financial institution designed for scale and sustainability. Its latest performance reflects a deliberate execution of a long-term vision anchored on technology, customer-centricity, and market relevance.

Company’s Scorecard

Optimus Bank’s audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025, paint a compelling picture of rapid growth and operational efficiency.

According to the results, its gross earnings rose by 73.53 percent to N50.67 billion from N29.20 billion in 2024, driven by growth in core banking activities, improved asset yields, and increasing customer adoption across key segments. Also, its operating income grew strongly by 82.02 percent to N42.75 billion, demonstrating the strength of the bank’s earnings capacity, while profit before tax increased by 69.94 percent to N24.14 billion, highlighting the bank’s ability to translate revenue growth into stronger profitability.

Furthermore, its balance sheet stood at N286.02 billion, while gross loans rose by 137.19 percent to N118.16 billion, reflecting stronger credit support to businesses and key productive sectors of the economy, and customer deposits closed at N114.12 billion. This reflected sustained customer confidence and deepening market acceptance.

The bank maintained a sound liquidity position, with a liquidity ratio of 101.52 percent, providing headroom to support business growth and strategic initiatives.

Commenting on the results, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Ademola Odeyemi said: “Our 2025 performance reflects the strength of our execution and the resilience of our business model. We delivered strong growth across key financial indicators while maintaining discipline in risk management and operational efficiency.

“These results reflect the continued success of our digital-first strategy, which is accelerating customer acquisition, deepening engagement and enhancing service delivery across our platforms, while positioning the Bank for sustainable scale.

“As we look ahead, we remain focused on scaling our operations, deepening customer relationships and leveraging technology to deliver innovative financial solutions that support economic growth.”

With strong earnings momentum, growing balance sheet strength and a solid capital base, Optimus Bank remains well-positioned to accelerate growth, deepen market presence, and deliver sustainable long-term value to customers, shareholders, and stakeholders.

Agusto & Co. recently upgraded the rating of Optimus Bank Limited to “Bbb” (long term) and “A2” (short term) on the back of improving profitability and strong support of shareholders. It also assigned the bank a “3” ESG score, reflecting their view that environmental, social and governance issues have a material contribution to the financial institution’s credit risk. Optimus Bank Limited maintained the upward business growth in the second financial year of operation, which ended 31 December 2024.

Market Segments

At the heart of Optimus Bank’s growth strategy is a diversified and inclusive approach to market segmentation. The bank is deliberately structured to serve retail, SME, and corporate clients, ensuring that its growth is broad-based and resilient.

In the retail segment, Optimus Bank has designed products that cater to everyday financial needs, offering attractive savings and current account options, as well as customized wealth management services. The bank’s emphasis on simplicity and accessibility has made it particularly appealing to individuals seeking seamless banking experiences.

A key highlight of its retail strategy is its commitment to financial inclusion. By developing products tailored to the unbanked and underserved population, the bank is helping to bridge the financial access gap in Nigeria. Its platform also enables Nigerians in the diaspora to open and manage accounts remotely, expanding its reach beyond geographical boundaries.

In the SME segment, Optimus Bank is providing targeted support to entrepreneurs, startups, and established businesses. Its offerings include solutions that help separate business and personal finances, advisory services, and access to financing. Special attention is also given to women entrepreneurs through dedicated products that combine relationship management, investment advisory, and networking opportunities.

The bank’s focus on agriculture is particularly significant. By designing financing solutions for agribusinesses, Optimus Bank is contributing to a critical sector that holds immense potential for economic growth and job creation.

Corporate banking, on the other hand, is driven by a blend of financial and non-financial solutions. The bank provides payment services, loans, insurance, and customized digital applications, enabling corporate clients to optimize their operations. Its relationship-driven approach, supported by innovative relationship managers, ensures that high-value clients receive personalized and efficient service.

This multi-segment strategy not only diversifies revenue streams but also positions the bank as a key enabler of economic activity across different sectors.

Platforms and Channels

A defining feature of Optimus Bank’s growth trajectory is its strong investment in digital platforms and multi-channel delivery systems. The bank’s “Optiverse” ecosystem represents a comprehensive digital infrastructure designed to provide seamless, secure, and convenient banking experiences.

The OptiVerse mobile app serves as the centerpiece of this ecosystem, offering customers the ability to open accounts digitally, transfer funds, pay bills, and access premium services on the go. Its emphasis on speed, convenience, and security aligns with the evolving expectations of modern banking customers.

Complementing the mobile platform is the *930# USSD service, which ensures financial inclusion by enabling customers to perform transactions without the need for smartphones or internet connectivity. This channel is particularly important in reaching underserved and rural populations.

The bank’s debit card offering, including the Verve and VIsa Naira Debit Card, supports cash withdrawals, point-of-sale transactions, and online payments, providing customers with flexibility in managing their finances.

OptiVerse and OptiVerse Business are the Bank’s robust retail and corporate internet banking platforms. While the retail platform focuses on providing seamless and user-friendly banking services for individuals, the corporate platform is designed to support complex business transactions, offering features such as real-time transaction monitoring, payment processing, and customizable reporting.

These platforms are not standalone solutions but part of an integrated digital strategy that enhances efficiency, reduces costs, and improves customer satisfaction. By leveraging technology, Optimus Bank is able to scale operations without proportionally increasing its cost base, a critical advantage in today’s competitive banking environment.

CSR and Sustainability Focus

Beyond financial performance, Optimus Bank is equally committed to social impact and sustainability. Its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives are structured around three key pillars: education, healthcare, and environmental sustainability.

In the area of education, the bank aims to improve knowledge and skills within communities by supporting both physical and digital learning initiatives. This includes efforts to provide access to quality education across different levels and demographics, ensuring that no segment of society is left behind.

Healthcare initiatives focus on improving the quality of life by promoting sanitation, disease prevention, and access to medical services. These efforts are particularly important in underserved communities where healthcare infrastructure is limited.

Environmental sustainability is another critical area of focus. Optimus Bank is committed to maintaining a safe and healthy work environment, promoting environmental awareness, and ensuring compliance with environmental regulations.

Importantly, these CSR activities are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), reflecting the bank’s commitment to global standards of responsible business practices. By integrating sustainability into its operations, Optimus Bank is not only contributing to societal development but also strengthening its long-term business resilience.

Significant milestone

Optimus Bank’s impressive 2025 performance and successful navigation of the CBN recapitalisation exercise mark a significant milestone in its growth journey. The bank has demonstrated that it is not merely keeping pace with industry changes but actively shaping its future through strategic investments in technology, customer experience, and market expansion.

Its strong financial results, diversified market approach, robust digital platforms, and commitment to sustainability collectively position it as a forward-looking institution with the capacity to deliver long-term value.

Beyond the numbers, however, lies a deeper narrative of a bank redefining what modern banking should look like in Nigeria, agile, inclusive, and innovation driven. By placing customers at the center of its strategy and leveraging technology to simplify financial access, Optimus Bank is steadily building a brand that resonates with a new generation of users. Its ability to combine digital efficiency with human-centered service gives it a unique edge in a market where trust and experience remain critical differentiators.

Looking ahead, the bank’s trajectory suggests even greater opportunities for expansion and impact. With a strengthened capital base, growing market acceptance, and a clear strategic vision, Optimus Bank is well-positioned to scale sustainably, deepen financial inclusion, and support key sectors of the economy. If its current momentum is sustained, the bank is set to play a defining role in shaping the future of Nigeria’s banking industry.