Yakubu Gowon Airport Modernisation: Gov Mutfwang Unveils Committee for Major Infrastructure Upgrade

Yemi Kosoko in Jos

The Plateau State Government has inaugurated a private sector–driven technical committee to accelerate the upgrade of the Yakubu Gowon International Airport, Jos, describing the project as central to the state’s emerging agro‑export and tourism ambitions.

At a brief ceremony held at Government House, Little Rayfield, Secretary to the Government of the State (SGS), Arc. Samuel Jatau, said the decision aligns with ongoing investments, particularly the African Development Bank–funded Special Agro‑Processing Zone (SAPZ) located in the Heipang corridor.

Jatau explained the SAPZ is designed to boost agricultural exports and attract large volumes of goods and passengers. “We therefore need an airport that can support those services, given the expected influx,” he said.

He added the state’s tourism sector is also expanding through advanced Public‑Private Partnership arrangements, making it urgent to strengthen transport infrastructure.

The committee, he said, has two months to submit recommendations that will enable government to meet its obligations.

Commissioner for Transport, Hon. Davou Jatau, said the airport upgrade is critical to resolving Plateau’s long‑standing agricultural off‑take challenges.

He noted that although the state produces large quantities of crops, inadequate logistics infrastructure has hindered export potential.

“Over the years, we have been made to know that the airport’s runway has exceeded its lifespan,” he said. “Plateau State is an agrarian state, but we lack the infrastructure to take our agricultural produce beyond the shores of Nigeria.”

He recalled that the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) had previously signed an MoU with the state to transform the airport into a cargo hub. According to him, two separate committees initially set up to review the MoU and develop airport infrastructure have now been harmonized on the directive of Governor Caleb Mutfwang to ensure efficiency.

Shortly after the inauguration, the Chairman of the Committee on the Upgrade of Yakubu Gowon Airport, Mr. Kudla Satumari, led members on an inspection tour of the airport’s facilities.

He told journalists that the team had assessed the terminal building, apron, runway and fire service installations as part of its preliminary review.

Satumari expressed confidence in the committee’s capacity, describing its members as “the best hands available in the aviation industry.”

He said the committee’s mandate is to advise government on how to elevate the airport to international standards in line with Plateau’s rising economic profile.

“With the influx of activity into Jos mining, agriculture and other sectors attracting investors, we want to make the city one of the most attractive investment destinations in northern Nigeria,” he said.

He noted the runway, measuring over 3,000 metres, can already accommodate most aircraft types but requires resurfacing, shoulder expansion and apron enhancement.

The terminal building, he added, also needs a modern upgrade to give visitors a world‑class first impression.

“Our committee has a timeline to submit initial reports, which we are optimistic we will meet. Implementation will be in phases, and the timeframe will depend on the outcome of our report,” Satumari said.

He assured the committee would work professionally, transparently and in continuous communication with the state government.