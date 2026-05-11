Troops Repel Attack on Military Base, Kill Three Terrorists, Recover AK-47 Rifle 

*Fresh killings in Barkin Ladi spark outrage

Francis Sardauna in Katsina, Linus Aleke in Abuja and Yemi Kosoko in Jos

Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East), Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), have successfully repelled another attack by Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists on the 120 Task Force Battalion in Gonori under Sector 2.

The attack, which began late on Saturday, 9 May 2026, continued into the early hours of Sunday, 10 May 2026.

The latest assault came barely 24 hours after troops foiled a large-scale coordinated attack by the same terrorists on the Headquarters of 27 Brigade in Buni Gari and the Buni Gari Checkpoint in the early hours of Thursday, 8 May 2026.

During that encounter, troops reportedly killed no fewer than 50 insurgents and recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition from the fleeing terrorists.

Within less than 48 hours, ISWAP fighters attempted to overrun four military formations across the North-east theatre of operations, beginning with the attack on the Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Magumeri under Sector 3.

The Magumeri attack resulted in the death of two soldiers, while scores of ISWAP fighters were also killed.

Parts of the facility were damaged during the assault.

Troops Kill Three Terrorists, Recover AK-47 Rifle in Katsina Ambush

Troops of the Nigerian Army’s 17 Brigade, Katsina State, have killed three suspected terrorists during an ambush operation in Dutsin-Ma and recovered weapons and other items from the criminals.

The operation, carried out by troops deployed at the Forward Operating Base (FOB) FUDMA, took place along the Turare-Kitibawa-Kuka-Mai Damusa Road.

A statement issued by the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 17 Brigade, Captain Abayomi Adisa, stated that the troops had taken strategic blocking positions in the area as part of ongoing offensives against terrorists and criminal elements in state.

He disclosed that at about 9:40 p.m. on May 9, 2026, the troops intercepted a group of terrorists fleeing sustained military operations in the Matazu general area and engaged them in a fierce ambush.

He said items recovered from the suspects included one AK-47 rifle, one magazine loaded with three rounds of ammunition, one motorcycle, three cutlasses, assorted charms and a cash sum of N3,500.

Fresh Killings in Barkin Ladi Spark Outrage as Groups Decry Failing Security

The security situation in Barkin Ladi, Plateau State, deteriorated further at the weekend as coordinated attacks on several communities left at least seven people dead, including a police officer, and several others injured.

The assaults, reportedly carried out by heavily armed attackers, occurred late Saturday across Sabon Layi, Rakung, Gangare and the General Hospital axis of Zat and Bet.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Rwang Tengwong, the Berom Youth Moulders-Association (BYM-A) condemned what it described as “consistent security failure” despite the presence of multiple checkpoints and personnel across Barkin Ladi town.

According to the group, the bodies recovered as of 1:00 a.m. Sunday have been deposited at the mortuary, while six injured victims were receiving treatment.

The association reiterated its earlier vote of no confidence in some personnel of Operation Enduring Peace (OPEP), accusing them of negligence and inability to protect residents.

“Communities continue to come under coordinated attacks in broad daylight and at night without any swift or effective response from security operatives.

“Residents now live in constant fear while armed attackers move freely across communities unleashing terror on innocent civilians,” he stated.

DHQ: Military Air Interdiction in Shiroro Kills 70 Bandits, Not Civilians as Reported

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has dismissed reports alleging that civilians were killed during a recent aerial interdiction operation in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

It insisted that the military operation successfully targeted armed bandits and neutralised about 70 terrorists.

In a statement last night, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, said the operation, carried out across Katerma, Bokko, Kusasu, and Kuduru villages in the early hours of 10 May 2026, was based on credible and actionable intelligence regarding the movement and gathering of armed criminal elements within the area.

According to him, the strikes were carefully planned and precisely executed against identified terrorist enclaves, contrary to reports suggesting that innocent civilians were affected.

Onoja explained that intelligence available to the military confirmed that the armed groups had been actively plotting attacks against civilian communities as well as military formations operating within the axis.

He further noted that residents of communities within the general vicinity had, prior to the operation, voluntarily relocated to Sarkin Pawa as a precautionary measure, a development he said contradicted allegations that civilians were present in the targeted locations during the strikes.

The director added that post-strike intelligence assessments and verified local reports indicated that the operation achieved its objectives, with terrorists seen evacuating the bodies of their dead associates for burial, while more than 200 armed fighters mounted on motorcycles reportedly retreated towards Zango.

According to him, such movements clearly reflected the activities of fleeing criminal elements rather than displaced civilians.