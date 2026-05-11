Malami Obtains Kebbi ADC Guber Form

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

A former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami(SAN), has officially obtained the governorship nomination form of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 governorship election in Kebbi State.

Malami, in a statement issued on his social media handles, said he decided to join the race because he could no longer remain silent over worsening insecurity, poverty, poor healthcare, educational decline, and economic hardship in Kebbi State.

The former Minister of Justice, alleged that Kebbi State was currently facing one of the worst humanitarian and governance crises in Nigeria.

He maintained that there was alarming statistics on out-of-school children, multidimensional poverty, maternal mortality, malnutrition, and insecurity.

“More than 67 per cent of children between the ages of six and fifteen are out of school, while over 88 per cent of children in the state reportedly live in multidimensional poverty.

“There is problems in the healthcare sector. Maternal mortality remains high while many rural communities lack access to adequate antenatal care and other essential health services,” he stated.

On insecurity, he said several communities across the state continue to suffered attacks from bandits and kidnappers, forcing many farmers to abandon their farmlands while businesses struggle under fear and uncertainty.

He accused the present administration of misplacing priorities at a time when citizens are battling economic hardship and insecurity.

Declaring what he termed a “State of Emergency on Misgovernance” in Kebbi State, the ADC governorship aspirant pledged to focus on restoring security, improving public education, strengthening healthcare delivery, reviving agriculture, and creating opportunities for youths if elected governor in 2027.

Malami said his ambition is driven by service, accountability, and sustainable development, insisting that the era of what he described as ineffective leadership and empty propaganda must come to an end.