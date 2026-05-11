APC Screens 98 Aspirants for Reps in Rivers, Group Seeks Kingsley Chinda’ Removal

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Committee for the State Assembly Screening, has screened 98 aspirants seeking positions at the Rivers State House Assembly.

This was as a group, Initiative for Transparent Strategy and Good Leadership, has called for the removal of the member presenting Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Kingsley Chinda, following the allegations of his detection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling APC.

The aspirants, who purchased forms for the APC election primaries, would be contesting 32 constituencies of the Assembly.

During the screening, it was observed that most aspirants are supporters of the State Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Among the screened was a close ally of the governor, Hon. Victor Oko-Jumbo who presided as Speaker at the heat of political crisis in the State.

Earlier, while speaking with journalists at the APC Secretariat in Port Harcourt, Chairman of the Committee, Ajibola Muraina, assured transparency in the process.

He disclosed that a total of 98 aspirants who purchased the forms for the state house of assembly would all be screened, expressing the optimism that the APC would take over the state completely.

“We are here to screen all the House of Assembly aspirants under the platform of our party, the All Progressives Congress.

“Everything is going on well and we hope and pray that all other things been equal our party is becoming a popular party here will takeover the Rivers State as it is now with the governorship.

“Also all the members of the House of Representatives and all the Senators will be ours. Of course we expect that this time around the votes for our President will be very heavy, it will run into millions.

“Everybody will be captured. We will make sure that every aspirant is screened and attended to,” he said.