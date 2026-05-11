SDP Re-elects Prof. Sadiq Gombe as Chair, Says Nigeria Requires Patriotic Leadership

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Social Democratic Party has re-elected Prof. Sadiq Umar Abubakar Gombe, as its national chairman.

This was as Adewole Adebayo emerged as the sole presidential candidate of the SDP for the 2027 general elections.

Prof Sadiq Gombe was returned unopposed during the party’s 2026 national convention held on Saturday at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi alongside 11 other members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) ahead of 2027 general elections.

He will lead the affairs of the party for another four years.

Other elected officials includes Senator Ugochukwu Uba as deputy national chairman (South); Dr. Olu Agunloye as national secretary; Hajiya Mariam Maggie Batubo as national treasurer; and Joseph Achille Abu as national organising Secretary.

Also elected were Araba Rufus Aiyenigba as national publicity secretary; Aderemi Abimbola as national legal adviser; Mr. Bello Ado Hussaini as national financial Secretary; Hajiya Sa’adatu Abdullahi as national woman leader; Hon. Daniel Ibe as national youth leader; and Chief Lekan Alabi as leader of Persons with Disabilities, among 1 other.

In his acceptance speech, Gombe assured party members that the new leadership would discharge its responsibilities as servant leaders in line with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the electoral Act, and the constitution of the SDP.

He pledged that the leadership would not take the confidence reposed in it for granted.