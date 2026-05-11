PTML Hands Over New Fully Furnished, ICT-enabled Office to Customs

In a major step towards strengthening operational efficiency and enhancing trade facilitation, the Managing Director of Port and Terminal Multi-Services Limited (PTML), Mr Ascanio Russo, has officially handed over a new fully furnished office complex with modern Information and Communications Technology (ICT) facilities to the Nigeria Customs Service at the terminal, located within the Tin Can Island Port Complex, Lagos.

Speaking during the ceremony, Mr Russo described the project as a clear demonstration of PTML’s unwavering commitment to supporting the Nigeria Customs Service and ensuring that officers operate in an environment that promotes efficiency, professionalism and productivity.

According to him, the new office complex reflects PTML’s broader vision of fostering stronger institutional partnerships that will ultimately benefit port users and the Nigerian economy.

“This project symbolises our enduring partnership with the Nigeria Customs Service and our collective determination to improve operational standards at the port. We promised to provide additional offices to Customs, to complement the existing offices, and today we are proud to fulfil that commitment with a facility designed to provide a modern, comfortable and highly functional workspace for officers,” Russo stated.

Receiving the new office complex on behalf of the Nigeria Customs Service, the Customs Area Controller of the PTML Command, Comptroller Joe Anani, expressed deep appreciation to the management of PTML for delivering the project, which he described as timely and impactful.

Anani noted that a conducive working environment remains critical to the effectiveness, morale and overall performance of officers, stressing that the newly renovated complex would greatly enhance administrative efficiency and operational coordination within the Command.

“This is truly a dream come true for us. I was informed that this project had been in the pipeline for quite some time, so witnessing its successful completion during my tenure gives me immense satisfaction and joy. PTML has demonstrated genuine commitment, responsibility and partnership through this laudable gesture,” Anani said.