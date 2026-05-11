  • Monday, 11th May, 2026

VFD Group Reports N5.19bn Profit Before Tax in Q1 2026

Nigeria | 3 seconds ago

Kayode Tokede 

VFD Group Plc, has released its unaudited consolidated and separate financial statements for the first quarter (Q1) ended March 31, 2026. 

VFD Group’s Profit before tax grew by 26 per cent  to N5.19billion from N4.12billion in Q1 2025, translating into earnings per share of 25.45 kobo, up 16per cent on the prior comparable period. The group results reflect the operating profiles of subsidiaries, several of which are in scaling or restructuring phases.

The results reflect a quarter of disciplined capital deployment, deleveraging, and accelerating profitability with profit before tax (PBT) increasing by 102per cent at Company level and 26per cent at Group level, as the Group transitions from a capital-raising phase to an  earnings-translation phase.

The consolidated gross earnings grew by 37per cent to N27.07billion from N19.81billion in Q1 2025, supported by broad-based growth across investment income, and fee income. Investment income grew by 27per cent  to N23.99bn from N18.86billion in Q1 2025. 

Commenting on the results, Group Managing Director, VFD Group, Mr. Nonso Okpala in a statement  said: “Over the last two years we have done the difficult work of reshaping the portfolio, recapitalizing the balance sheet, and aligning every entity in the Group to a clear principal investment thesis. The fact that Company-level profit has more than doubled tells you the level of capital deployment efficiency the investment company possesses.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.