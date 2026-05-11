VFD Group Reports N5.19bn Profit Before Tax in Q1 2026

Kayode Tokede

VFD Group Plc, has released its unaudited consolidated and separate financial statements for the first quarter (Q1) ended March 31, 2026.

VFD Group’s Profit before tax grew by 26 per cent to N5.19billion from N4.12billion in Q1 2025, translating into earnings per share of 25.45 kobo, up 16per cent on the prior comparable period. The group results reflect the operating profiles of subsidiaries, several of which are in scaling or restructuring phases.

The results reflect a quarter of disciplined capital deployment, deleveraging, and accelerating profitability with profit before tax (PBT) increasing by 102per cent at Company level and 26per cent at Group level, as the Group transitions from a capital-raising phase to an earnings-translation phase.

The consolidated gross earnings grew by 37per cent to N27.07billion from N19.81billion in Q1 2025, supported by broad-based growth across investment income, and fee income. Investment income grew by 27per cent to N23.99bn from N18.86billion in Q1 2025.

Commenting on the results, Group Managing Director, VFD Group, Mr. Nonso Okpala in a statement said: “Over the last two years we have done the difficult work of reshaping the portfolio, recapitalizing the balance sheet, and aligning every entity in the Group to a clear principal investment thesis. The fact that Company-level profit has more than doubled tells you the level of capital deployment efficiency the investment company possesses.