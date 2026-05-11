NECA Leads Organised Businesses to Mbah, Advocates Stronger Collaboration

Organised Businesses in Enugu State, led by the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) South-East Geographical Zone, paid a courtesy visit to His Excellency, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, Executive Governor of Enugu State, as part of efforts to strengthen collaboration between the public and private sectors.

In his remarks, the President, NECA, Dr. Ifeanyi Okoye, expressed appreciation to the Governor for hosting the delegation and commended his transformative infrastructure drive and far-reaching economic reforms, which have had a positive ripple effect on businesses operating in Enugu State.

Speaking on behalf of Organized Businesses, Chairman, NECA South-East Geographical Zone, Dr. Ugochukwu Chime lauded Governor Mbah’s visionary leadership, describing his administration as a model of purposeful governance and economic revitalization. He particularly applauded the administration’s investments in road infrastructure, urban renewal, security architecture, and the revitalization of key public assets, including the International Conference Centre, the Presidential Hotel, and the recent launch of Enugu Air.

Chime also commended the governor’s strategic interventions in restoring normal economic activity through measures addressing the disruptive Monday sit-at-home order, as well as the establishment of the Distress Response Team and deployment of modern surveillance infrastructure aimed at strengthening security and boosting investor confidence across the State.

In his response, the Governor emphasized the critical importance of public-private sector engagement in driving sustainable growth and development. He noted that the organized private sector remains central to achieving the administration’s growth projections, which are anchored on broad economic reforms aimed at improving the business environment.

He highlighted ongoing projects, including the Enugu Smart City, tourism development initiatives such as Awhum Waterfall, Ngwo Pine Forest, and Nsude Pyramid, and the state water project.