‘Nasarawa Investment Submit to Protect Investors Ahead of 2027’

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nasarawa State Investment Development Agency (NASIDA), Ibrahim Adamu Abdullahi, Wednesday officially welcomed dignitaries and participants to the third edition of the 2026 Nasarawa Investment Summit (NIS).

He said the summit aimed at institutionalizing economic reforms and protecting investor confidence ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The summit, attended by Vice President Kashim Shettima, global investors, and captains of industry, marks a significant milestone for the state, which has successfully attracted over $2 billion in investment inflows since the inaugural summit in 2022.

He traced the state’s rapid economic evolution through three distinct chapters. What began in 2022 as an invitation to early movers to bet on a “Diamond in the Rough” evolved into an Industrial Renaissance in 2024.

“Today, the question is no longer whether Nasarawa can attract investment, the $2 billion in investment inflow already answers that. The question this summit answers is how we can ensure that what we have built endures,” NASIDA boss stated.

He said the Governor Abdullahi Sule’s administration has discovered numerous missions to make Nasarawa State competitive, investor-friendly, and economically prosperous.

“Your capital is safe where governance is credible, and governance is credible in Nasarawa State,” he assured delegates.