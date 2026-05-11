FCMB Group Appoints Adepeju Adebajo as Director

FCMB Group Plc has appointed Mrs Adepeju Adebajo as an Independent Non-Executive Director to its Board, following the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Adebajo brings over 30 years of experience across industry, renewable energy, agriculture, finance, and consulting to the FCMB Group Board.

She specialises in business transformation and turnarounds, with a strong record in strategy development, team leadership, and ESG implementation for clients in Sub-Saharan Africa and Europe.

Her background combines technical expertise and business insight, with degrees from Harvard Business School and Imperial College London, and further studies in Sustainability management.

She has led teams in a range of sectors, including as CEO Cement at Lafarge Africa, UTC Nigeria, Mouka Limited and Lumos Nigeria, and AGM at UBA Plc. Earlier in her career, she worked with Boston Consulting Group, supporting clients in London, Europe and the USA on business transformation and Citibank London.

Adebajo also founded Pinky Blue Limited, the exclusive franchisee of Mothercare UK in Nigeria, and served as Commissioner for Agriculture in Ogun State from 2017 to 2019.

She is passionate about climate and sustainability, founding the Climate Governance Initiative Nigeria and serving on the World Economic Forum’s Global Future Council on Climate and Nature Governance. Her leadership has been recognised by Cranfield University, LinkedIn, CNBC Africa and Harvard Business School.