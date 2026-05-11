  • Monday, 11th May, 2026

FCMB Group Appoints Adepeju Adebajo as Director

Business | 3 seconds ago

FCMB Group Plc has appointed Mrs Adepeju Adebajo as an Independent Non-Executive Director to its Board, following the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

 Adebajo brings over 30 years of experience across industry, renewable energy, agriculture, finance, and consulting to the FCMB Group Board.

She specialises in business transformation and turnarounds, with a strong record in strategy development, team leadership, and ESG implementation for clients in Sub-Saharan Africa and Europe.

Her background combines technical expertise and business insight, with degrees from Harvard Business School and Imperial College London, and further studies in Sustainability management.

She has led teams in a range of sectors, including as CEO Cement at Lafarge Africa, UTC Nigeria, Mouka Limited and Lumos Nigeria, and AGM at UBA Plc. Earlier in her career, she worked with Boston Consulting Group, supporting clients in London, Europe and the USA on business transformation and Citibank London.

Adebajo also founded Pinky Blue Limited, the exclusive franchisee of Mothercare UK in Nigeria, and served as Commissioner for Agriculture in Ogun State from 2017 to 2019.

She is passionate about climate and sustainability, founding the Climate Governance Initiative Nigeria and serving on the World Economic Forum’s Global Future Council on Climate and Nature Governance. Her leadership has been recognised by Cranfield University, LinkedIn, CNBC Africa and Harvard Business School.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.