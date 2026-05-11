Barcelona Beat Real in Clasico to be Crowned La Liga Champions 

Two early goals from Marcus Rashford and Ferran Torres were all Barcelona needed last night against Real Madrid to be crowned back-to-back Spanish La Liga champions under Hansi Flick.

The Clasico win move Barcelona 14 points clear at the top with just three games to play.

It also came as a fitting honour for Flick who was present on the sidelines despite the death of his father being announced shortly before kickoff.

Players from both teams wore black armbands and there was a moment of silence before kickoff.

Barcelona’s players and coaches went wild at the full-time whistle and celebrated on the field in front of fans after shutting out archrivals Madrid, while Flick thanked the supporters in his postmatch interview as well as the team, which he called a “family.”

Shortly after, the players were all given a miniature version of the LaLiga trophy before the real prize was given to the team and lifted in front of a raucous Camp Nou for the second season in a row.

The result marked just the second time in the history of LaLiga that the result of the Clásico has directly led to one of the two teams winning LaLiga.

The only previous time it happened was back in 1932, when a 2-2 draw between the sides enabled Madrid to clinch the title.

After going three years without winning the league, Barça have now won LaLiga three of the last four years, while former Bayern Munichand Germanycoach Flick, who replaced Xavi Hernández in 2024, has lifted the trophy in both of his seasons as Barça boss.

It is the 29th time the Blaugrana have won LaLiga. Only Madrid (36) have won it more, with Atlético Madrid(11) a long way back in third.