Super Sub Sadiq Umar Fires Valencia Winner

Super Eagles striker, Sadiq Umar, came off the bench to score the winning goal for Valencia to win 1-0 at Athletic Bilbao on Sunday evening.

He was introduced to the game in the 70th minute and netted the match winner two minutes later.

The 29-year-old Sadiq has now fired four goals in La Liga since his transfer from Real Sociedad in January.

This win on the road further boosted Valencia hopes of staying in the Spanish La Liga as they are four points clear of the relegation zone with three rounds of matches to the end of the regular season.