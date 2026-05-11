Spires 5-Aside Tournament: Crown FA Are Champions of Epe 

A new king has emerged in Epe as Crown FA claimed the ultimate prize as champions of the Spires 5-Aside Naija Street Soccer divisional championship.

At the finale held at STS Pitch in Bogije, Ibeju Lekki, on Sunday, Crown FA recorded an emphatic 9-3 triumph over Angso Sports Club in a pulsating encounter.

The Crown FA received a prize of N500,000, and Angso Sports Club pocketed the sum of N300,000 as runners up, while the third best team, Prodigy FC took home N 100,000. Anifowoshe Olamilekan secured the top scorer’s honor with 15 goals. He went home with N50,000.

All top three teams will represent Epe at the State championship in October.

For the initiator of the tournament, Dr. Bankole Allibay, top-class organization and players welfare, remains a priority.

“When we started, we told Nigerians that we are here to change the face of 5-Aside football in the country and this we have achieved in almost all ramifications, this is the only tournament where the teams are paid right from the qualifiers, it can only get better with Spires 5-Aside,” Allibay added.

Following successful outings in Ikorodu and Epe, attention now shifts to the Lagos Island division as the Spires 5-Aside Tournament continues its journey across Lagos.