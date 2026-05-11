NIGERIA’S DIGITAL IDENTITY FOUNDATION

The inability to accurately determine “where” has become one of the greatest structural weaknesses confronting governance in Nigeria, contends

‘BISI ADEGBUYI

The recent decision by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to withhold assent to the proposed amendment to the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) Act should not be viewed merely as a legislative setback.

It is a strategic opportunity for Nigeria to rethink the very foundation of its digital identity architecture.

This moment demands sober reflection, not political grandstanding.

The issues reportedly identified in the proposed legislation — legal inconsistencies, governance ambiguities, structural gaps, and drafting deficiencies — point to a deeper national challenge that has remained unresolved for decades: Nigeria is still attempting to build a modern digital identity ecosystem on a weak and non-deterministic location framework.

In simple terms, we are trying to solve identity without first solving addressability. That approach is fundamentally flawed.

No nation can sustainably build credible taxation systems, targeted social intervention programmes, national security architecture, digital commerce, land administration, electoral integrity, smart cities, emergency response systems, logistics infrastructure, or a truly interoperable digital economy without a reliable, deterministic, machine-readable and universally verifiable digital addressing foundation.

Before identity, there is location. Every human activity occurs somewhere. Every tax transaction originates somewhere. Every property exists somewhere. Every security incident happens somewhere. Every public service must ultimately reach somewhere.

The inability to accurately determine, verify and authenticate “where” has become one of the greatest structural weaknesses confronting governance in Nigeria today.

This weakness manifests itself daily in ghost beneficiaries, fake addresses, duplicate identities, security blind spots, revenue leaks, property fraud, counterfeit supply chains, weak census systems, poor emergency response, and massive inefficiencies in public service delivery.

Nigeria’s digital future cannot continue to depend on descriptive, ambiguous and manually interpreted address systems inherited from another era.

The world has moved toward location intelligence. The future belongs to nations that can integrate deterministic digital addressing, geospatial intelligence, identity authentication, digital trust infrastructure, and interoperable governance architecture.

This is no longer optional. It is now a condition precedent for national competitiveness.

Countries that succeed in the digital age will not merely possess identity databases. They will have an intelligent national geospatial trust infrastructure that supports revenue assurance, border security, supply chain integrity, financial inclusion, digital commerce, public health, agricultural modernisation, and sovereign digital governance.

Nigeria must therefore seize this moment to move beyond fragmented institutional thinking and begin the urgent construction of an integrated national architecture rooted in: address intelligence, location awareness, interoperability, federation, and verifiable trust.

This is why the future lies in deterministic, machine-readable, address-aware systems capable of operating seamlessly across all 774 Local Government Areas of Nigeria.

The challenge before us is not merely technological. It is philosophical.

For too long, we have treated identity as a standalone concept rather than as part of a broader national trust ecosystem.

Identity without location intelligence is incomplete. Identity without a verification infrastructure is fragile. An identity without an interoperable trust architecture is vulnerable. Identity without granular geospatial anchoring creates systemic inefficiency.

The time has therefore come for Nigeria to embrace a new digital governance philosophy — one that recognises that national transformation in the 21st century will be driven not merely by databases, but by intelligent, federated, location-aware digital infrastructure.

This is where the next frontier lies.

The withholding of assent to the NIMC amendment bill should therefore not trigger despair. It should trigger a redesign.

It should inspire policymakers, legislators, regulators, technologists, private innovators and national institutions to return to first principles and ask fundamental questions:

What constitutes a truly sovereign digital identity architecture? How do we build trust at scale? How do we create interoperability across institutions? How do we eliminate duplication and ambiguity?

How do we ensure that every Nigerian, every property, every business, every economic activity and every public service can be securely anchored within a verifiable national geospatial framework?

The answers to these questions will shape Nigeria’s economic and strategic future for decades.

This is not the time for institutional rivalry. This is not the time for fragmented digital silos. This is not the time for cosmetic digitisation. This is the time for foundational thinking.

Nigeria has the talent. Nigeria has the market scale. Nigeria has the demographic advantage. Nigeria has the urgency.

What remains is the courage to build correctly from the foundation upward. The nations that will dominate the future will not merely own data. They will own a trusted digital infrastructure. Nigeria must not miss this moment.

History rarely announces structural turning points in advance. Sometimes they arrive disguised as legislative hesitation. This may be one of those moments.

Adegbuyi is a lawyer, public administrator, former Nigeria Postmaster General, and CEO of Nigerian Postal Service

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